Sneak preview: Calgary to host 2024 Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

Ottawa, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join organizers for a sneak peek at the competition venue.

WHAT : A site visit at the Calgary venue for the August 9-11, 2024 Championships. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will be welcoming members of the Legion’s national planning committee to tour the University of Calgary Campus and Foothills Athletic Park where all the action will happen. We invite you to join in the excitement! Tour the facility, learn about track and field sporting events, meet the organizing committee, and speak with the Legion’s Dominion Vice President.

Come and run a few hundred meters on the wide-open track!

Background: The Royal Canadian Legion’s AB and NWT Command and the Calgary Track Council in collaboration with members of the LOC are pleased to be hosting the 2024 games. The annual event organized by the Legion and sanctioned by Athletics Canada, is the only national championships for youth across Canada in the under 16 and under 18 categories. We expect to welcome over 900 competitors to Calgary this summer.

WHEN : Friday, May 3, 2024 1:30 pm – 3:15 pm

WHERE : Foothills Athletic Park, 2225 Crowchild Tr NW

WHO : Brian Weaver, Chair of the Legion’s Dominion Command Sports Committee, and immediate past president of the Legion’s Ontario Command

Representatives from the Local Organizing Committee

Representatives from the Calgary Track Council

For more information about the upcoming competition:

2024 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

The Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-NWT Command

The Command gives practical assistance to veterans who face physical, psychological, and financial hardship caused by their service. The Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-NWT Command leads the community in Remembrance Day observance in Alberta and the Northwest Territories. All year round, through fundraising, public outreach, education, youth, and sporting events, we promote the ideals of service to country, peacekeeping, and defense of democracy.

Calgary Track Council

Founded in 1993, the Calgary Track Council is the umbrella organization for track and field in Calgary. It is through the council that clubs, athletes, coaches, and officials work together to strengthen the sport in the city. The Calgary Track Council lends its support with experience in hosting and community engagement, creating lasting partnerships and strengthening the legacy of Track and Field in Calgary.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Local Organizing Committee and facility tour media inquiries: Victoria Morgan / 403-890-1558 / indibindi@mac.com

Royal Canadian Legion national media inquiries: Nujma Bond / 343-540-7604 / PublicRelations@Legion.ca

Royal Canadian Legion national meet coordinator: Steve Van Muyen / 613-591-3335 ext.224 / svanmuyen@legion.ca

