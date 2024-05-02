Global Breakfast Cereals Market Set to Reach $147.1 Billion by 2032

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breakfast Cereals Market Report by Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breakfast cereals market size reached US$ 105 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 147.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% during 2023-2032.

Breakfast Cereals Market Trends



The breakfast cereals market forecasts suggest continued expansion, driven by the increasing consumer preference for high-fiber, protein-rich, and exotic breakfast options, coupled with the rising demand for gluten-free, keto-friendly, and organic variants catering to specific dietary needs and health concerns. The rising health consciousness among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing consumer inclination to add high-fiber and protein food to the regular diet, especially breakfast, to maintain their health and build immunity is propelling the market growth.



Additionally, the widespread adoption of packaged breakfast cereals due to their higher nutritional content and busy lifestyles and hectic schedules is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of exotic and healthy breakfast cereals, such as oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds, is proving an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the launch of gluten-free, keto-friendly, and organic breakfast cereals due to the growing incidence of celiac diseases and the rising lactose intolerant population is positively influencing the market growth.



Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 disease and imposed lockdowns prompted an increase in at-home hot breakfasts, such as muesli, granola, wheat bran, and porridge, which, in turn, favored the market growth. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, rising western influence on culinary practices, and increasing working population, are anticipated to drive the market growth. Breakfast cereals market sales have continued to rise steadily, reflecting consumer demand for convenient and nutritious breakfast options.



The breakfast cereals market revenue is expected to reach unprecedented heights, driven by the growing health-consciousness among consumers and the expansion of product offerings tailored to diverse dietary preferences. Breakfast cereals market demand thrives on consumer preferences for convenient, nutrient-rich options, including high-fiber, protein-packed, and exotic variants, as well as gluten-free, keto-friendly, and organic choices.

Breakfast Cereals Market Analysis

Market Growth and Size: The global breakfast cereals market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for convenient breakfast options among consumers with busy lifestyles.

The global breakfast cereals market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for convenient breakfast options among consumers with busy lifestyles. Major Market Drivers: Health consciousness and nutrition awareness are major drivers of the market.

Health consciousness and nutrition awareness are major drivers of the market. Key Market Trends: Consumers seeking breakfast cereals tailored to their dietary needs and preferences represent a notable breakfast cereals market trend.

Consumers seeking breakfast cereals tailored to their dietary needs and preferences represent a notable breakfast cereals market trend. Geographical Trends: North America dominates the market due to higher disposable incomes and a greater emphasis on health and wellness. However, Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market on account of the changing dietary habits of consumers.

North America dominates the market due to higher disposable incomes and a greater emphasis on health and wellness. However, Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market on account of the changing dietary habits of consumers. Competitive Landscape: Breakfast cereals market companies are investing heavily in product innovation, marketing, and distribution to maintain their market share and stay ahead of competitors.

Breakfast cereals market companies are investing heavily in product innovation, marketing, and distribution to maintain their market share and stay ahead of competitors. Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges include the concerns over sugar content and artificial additives in breakfast cereals. Nonetheless, opportunities for innovation and the development of new, healthier cereal options cater to changing consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Calbee Inc., Carman's Fine Foods, Freedom Foods Group, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd, Migros, Nestle S.A and Post Holdings Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global breakfast cereals market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global breakfast cereals market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global breakfast cereals market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global breakfast cereals market?

5. What is the breakup of the global breakfast cereals market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global breakfast cereals market based on the nature?

7. What is the breakup of the global breakfast cereals market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global breakfast cereals market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global breakfast cereals market?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $105 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $147.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global breakfast cereals market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, nature and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

Ready-to-Eat

Hot Cereals

Breakup by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Companies Featured

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Calbee Inc.

Carman's Fine Foods

Freedom Foods Group

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Marico Ltd

Migros

Nestle S.A

Post Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0632i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment