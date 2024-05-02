North America $25 Billion Sexual Wellness Market Outlook, 2023-2024 & 2029: Changing Societal Attitudes and Norms, Rise in Health Consciousness and Self-care Trends

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sexual Wellness Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Sexual Wellness market was valued more than USD 25 Billion in 2023

North America is home to world-class institutions and organizations dedicated to sexual wellness research and education. Universities, medical institutes, and non-profit organizations perform ground-breaking research and offer essential tools to improve sexual health and awareness. Across North America, there are numerous laws and regulations governing sexual health practices, such as access to contraception, reproductive rights, and LGBT+ rights.



These regulatory frameworks have an impact on the availability of sexual health products and services, as well as public awareness and acceptance. There is a rising appreciation for the value of holistic wellness, which includes not just physical health but also emotional, mental, and sexual well-being. North Americans are increasingly seeking products and services that address their total wellness, resulting in a demand for sexual wellness products that promote pleasure, intimacy, and satisfaction.

North America is home to thriving advocacy movements and community organizations that promote sexual health and rights. These grassroots efforts are critical to raising awareness, combating stigma, and pushing for legislation that promotes sexual health for all people. North America has a booming sex toy market, with inventive businesses constantly pushing the limits of design and usefulness. From ergonomic vibrators to personalized pleasure devices, the region fosters creativity and innovation in the sexual pleasure product industry. Governments and public health agencies in North America conduct campaigns to promote awareness about sexual health issues such as HIV/AIDS prevention, safe sex practices, and regular STI testing. These campaigns frequently use a mix of traditional media, social media, and community outreach to reach diverse audiences.



Major Drivers

Changing societal attitudes and norms: The continual transformation in societal attitudes and customs surrounding sexuality is a key driver of the North American sexual wellness market. Over the last few decades, there has been a considerable increase in openness and acceptance of different sexual identities, preferences, and lifestyles.

As taboos surrounding sex and sexuality discussions fade, people are taking more responsibility for their sexual health and well-being. This societal shift has raised demand for a variety of sexual wellness products and services, such as contraception, sexual enhancement pills, lubricants, and educational materials. Furthermore, the normalizing of sexual health talks has pushed people to seek information and help, resulting in additional market development.



Rise in health consciousness and self-care trends: The growing emphasis on health consciousness and self-care trends has also aided the expansion of the North American sexual wellness market. As people become more concerned with their total well-being, they seek out products and services that encourage sexual health and vitality. This covers not only condoms, lubricants, and sexual enhancement pills but also holistic approaches to sexual health that consider physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Furthermore, the mainstreaming of self-care activities such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga has resulted in a cultural context that values self-awareness and self-improvement, even in terms of sexual health. As a result, demand for sexual wellness products that promote overall well-being is increasing, fueling market expansion and innovation.



Major Challenges

Regulatory hurdles: The North American sexual wellness market has numerous hurdles, including a complex regulatory environment. The market is subject to several laws governing product safety, marketing claims, and distribution networks. Compliance with these requirements can be costly and time-consuming, especially for new and small enterprises with limited resources. Furthermore, disparities in laws between states and provinces in North America can create further hurdles to market entry and expansion, forcing businesses to traverse a patchwork of rules and procedures.



Competition and market saturation: The North American sexual wellness market is extremely competitive. This fierce rivalry, along with market saturation in particular categories, makes it difficult for new entrants to distinguish themselves and establish a footing in the business. Established firms have large marketing resources and brand familiarity, creating a barrier to entry for smaller players.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Dashboard

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

Porter's Five Forces

Company Profiles

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Company Snapshot Company Overview Financial Highlights Geographic Insights Business Segment & Performance Product Portfolio Key Executives Strategic Moves & Developments

Bayer AG

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc

Okamoto Industries,Inc

LifeStyles Healthcare

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Fun Factory GmbH

Lovehoney

Pfizer Inc.

Cupid Ltd.

Considered in this report

Historic year: 2018

Base year: 2023

Estimated year: 2024

Forecast year: 2029

Aspects covered in this report

Sexual Wellness market Outlook with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Product Type

Sex Toys

Condoms

Personal Lubricants

Sexual Enhancement Supplements

Female Contraceptives

Others (BDSM Products)

By End User

Men

Women

LGBT Community

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores/ E-Commerce

Mass Merchandisers

Retail Pharmacy

Others (Company Stores)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l891b8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.