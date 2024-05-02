Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast Report 2024: A USD 3.9 Billion Market by 2030, with a Forecasted CAGR of 12.8% During 2024-2030

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Coolant Pump Market by Type (Sealed, Sealless), Sealless (Electrical, Magnetic), Power Output (<150W, 150-200 W, >250 W), 48V & Electric Vehicle Type, Communication Interface (LIN, CAN, PWM), Application and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric coolant pump market is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 3.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Electric coolant pumps help reduce emissions by reducing the engine load, thus improving fuel efficiency. Therefore, with the decreasing emission limits in the upcoming emission regulations and growing demand for hybrid & plug-in hybrid vehicles, the demand for electric coolant pumps is projected to grow.

For instance, introducing Euro VI and China VI has pushed automakers to employ fuel-efficient technologies such as electric coolant pumps in their vehicles. However, relatively high costs and maintenance can hinder the overall growth of the electric coolant pump market.



Less than 150 W electric coolant pump holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



The market demand for Less than 150 W electric coolant pumps is attributed to their compact cooling with low power consumption. Electric coolant pumps with a wattage range of Less than 150 W are typically used in smaller vehicles or auxiliary cooling systems where lower power consumption and flow rates are sufficient. Rheinmetall Automotive classifies these pumps into two segments: 15 W and 50-150 W. The 15 W electric coolant pumps are used mainly for ancillary assembly cooling, air conditioning for ICE passenger vehicles, turbocharged engines, and cooling emission control systems. The 50-150 W electric coolant pumps are used for air conditioning in electric and hybrid vehicles, battery cooling, DC-DC converter, and power electronics cooling.



Electric coolant pumps of Less than 150 W wattage range are primarily installed in compact and mid-size electric passenger cars due to their lower power requirements, optimized thermal management systems, noise reduction, and cost-effectiveness. The demand for Less than 150 W electric coolant pumps is higher in the Asia Pacific mainly due to the growing sales of economy electric vehicles in emerging economies of the region. Economy electric vehicles have less than 150 W electric coolant pumps for auxiliary applications, central battery cooling, and DC-AC converter cooling.



The 48 V mild hybrid vehicle market is analyzed as the largest segment for electric coolant pumps.



The growing demand for high vehicle performance has led to the popularity of 48 V vehicles since these vehicles are highly effective despite capping voltages below a 60 V cut-off. 48 V systems can distribute power to EV components without causing Safety-Extra Low-Voltage (SELV) and minimizing copper losses. 48 V systems also allow four 12V batteries to be placed in series, eliminating the need for lead-acid batteries. Further, 48 V systems also benefit from providing increased power to the components without raising the current level. Due to increased power requirements, 48 V systems employ more electric coolant pumps than 12 V. 48 V mild-hybrid vehicle architecture, which is increasingly adopted in ICE vehicles.



Hyundai Santa FE and KIA Sportage are examples of 48 V mild hybrid vehicles with turbodiesel engines. Europe is estimated to lead the most significant market during the forecast period due to increasing sales of 48 V hybrid passenger cars in the region. Additionally, considering the stringency in emission norms globally, 48 V hybrid systems demonstrate 28% fuel savings, a NOx reduction of 46%, and a particulate decrease of 93%. Thus, considering these factors, the demand for 48 V mild hybrid electric vehicles is expected to grow in the coming years, ultimately driving the demand for the electric coolant pump market.



Sealless Electric coolant pump is the largest and fastest-growing segment during the Forecast Period.



Sealless pumps are increasingly becoming popular as they eliminate the need for dynamic seals, reducing the wear and tear of the pump. This also eliminates the periodic seal replacement cost. As coolant leakage can be dangerous to EV components, sealless pumps provide increased safety to the vehicle. Also, the coupling between the motor and pump is easy and requires no alignment, making the installation convenient for sealless pumps. Thus, sealless electric coolant pumps exhibit high efficiency in reduced emissions and better reliability, making them particularly desirable for electric and hybrid vehicle models.



Furthermore, sealless electric coolants can be electrically/canned or magnetically driven, and electrically driven coolant pumps hold the prominent market due to their several technical benefits over mechanically driven pumps. Given the significant space occupied by batteries, automotive OEMs favor less expensive electric coolant pumps with their compact size. Thus, increasing sales of electric vehicles coupled with continuous research and developments in sealless electric pump technology to produce lower maintenance and leak-proof products, the sealless pump market is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming future.





Key Attributes:





Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technical Benefits of Electric Coolant Pumps Over Mechanical Pumps

Stringent Emission Norms and Rising Electrification of Vehicles

Increasing Sales of Turbocharged Engines

Restraints

High Product and Maintenance Costs

Complexity in Integration with Existing Ice Vehicles

Opportunities

Advancements in Electric Coolant Pump Technology and Strategic Partnerships Between OEMs

Developments in Ceramic Seal Material

Challenges

Complex Design with Different Electronics Leading to Failure of Electric Coolant Pumps

Technology Development

Power Trends in Electric Coolant (Water) Pump Industry Up to 800 V Range

Electric Coolant Pump, by Non-Sealed Pump Material Shaft Material Bearing Material



Case Study

Case Study 1: Modelon Inc. Integrating Thermal Management Systems for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Case Study 2: Power Transmission Systems with Electric Water Pumps by Gates Corporation

Case Study 3: E-Water Pump Solutions of Concentric Ab

Case Study 4: Enhanced Water Pump Durability and Performance of Advanced Test and Automation Inc.

