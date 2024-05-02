Farm Equipment Rental Market Report 2024-2032: Global Demand for Mechanized Agriculture Surges, with Market Set to Hit US$ 85.9 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5%

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Equipment Rental Market Report by Equipment Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Sprayers, Balers, and Others), Drive (Four-Wheel-Drive, Two-Wheel-Drive), Power Output (<30 HP, 31-70 HP, 71-130 HP, 131-250 HP, >250 HP), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global farm equipment rental market size reached US$ 55.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 85.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2032.



Farm equipment rental represents a business model and agreement that involves selling, renting, and leasing various agricultural tangible tools and self-propelling equipment to licensed customers at inexpensive rates for a specific duration. It includes tractors, harvesting machines, mower conditioners, tillage systems, rotary tillers, fertilizers, and herbicides as standard components. To attain these products, a rental contract with specified conditions and regulations is signed by both parties.

Farm equipment rental helps minimize overhead charges by relinquishing upfront investments, reduces unwarranted maintenance costs, and provides access to advanced agricultural machines. Apart from this, farm equipment rental offers high-performance tools on a contractual basis, allows product testing, improves agriculture procedures, and enables instrument usage in short-term projects to satisfy temporary farming needs. Consequently, the service is used in plowing, cultivating, sowing, and fertilizing applications.



Farm Equipment Rental Market Trends:



The increasing trend of mechanization in the agricultural sector and the growing need for renting various self-propelled machines to mitigate financial constraints and burdens from farmers are primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the shifting consumer inclination toward renting farm equipment over purchasing several machines to gain profits by excluding maintenance costs and promoting better crop harvesting is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the escalating requirement for staple crops due to fueling food scarcity has prompted governments to provide subsidiaries and advanced farming equipment at cost-effective prices, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the advent of high horsepower (HP) tractors for farming in dry soil conditions and the availability of harvesting, pest control, planting, and spraying fertilizers and insecticides are impelling the market growth. Apart from this, significant enhancements in the agricultural sector, the large-scale uptake of rental equipment in crop cleaning and threshing activities, and the shortage of skilled labor are positively stimulating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Flaman Group of Companies, Friesen Sales & Rentals, Messick Farm Equipment Inc., Pacific Ag Rentals, Pacific Tractor & Implement, Premier Equipment Ltd., The Pape Group Inc., Titan Machinery Inc. and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. Kindly, note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 US$55.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 US$85.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global farm equipment rental market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on equipment type, drive and power output.



Breakup by Equipment Type:

Tractors

Harvesters

Sprayers

Balers

Others

Breakup by Drive:

Four-Wheel-Drive

Two-Wheel-Drive

Breakup by Power Output:

< 30 HP

31-70 HP

71-130 HP

131-250 HP

>250 HP

Companies Featured

