Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, with Focus on Bosch, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Italtel, HP, VMWare, Fortinet, Intel, IBM and Cisco Systems

The data center logical security market evaluated at US$4.129 billion for 2022, is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% reaching a market size of US$6.649 billion by 2029.



Data center's logical security includes password access, user identification, access rights, authenticating, etc. which safeguards for software of a system for an organization. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the adoption of visualization solutions worldwide is driving the growth of the global data centre logical security market in the forecast period. Furthermore, government and industry regulations, along with an increasing number of data centres, are fueling the market demand.



Also, increasing economic growth in the emerging economies of the world is further providing an impetus for the market to grow during the forecast period. For optimization of the efficiency of business processes, many IT organizations are focused on the consolidation and restructuring of data centres to increase the data storage capacity and provide high-end security. Furthermore, growing initiatives to prevent accidental or intentional data manipulation in data centres are further driving the market demand for data centre logical security.



Hence, this is giving rise to an increase in IT investments for the development of IT security infrastructure to meet the growing demand from various end-user industry verticals. Moreover, the ability of the global data centre logical security market to deal with security breaches and protect sensitive data from unauthorized users is leading to drastic market growth in the forecast period and the upcoming years.





Growing data security concerns are driving the demand for data centre logical security solutions, fueling market growth



As in the cloud, there is a multi-tenant environment and a shared network infrastructure. This calls for the potential to access a customer's data, which seems to be a risky procedure. However, there are safe harbor and privacy laws to protect the data, but it is still accessible to a malicious hacker attack or an accident that would lead to the leakage of data.

Significant efforts have been made to send data in an encrypted format, but one has to make sure before leaving its premises. Hence, data privacy and security concerns are driving the market demand for the data centre logical security market in the forecast period and the upcoming years.



The growing adoption of a cloud-based solution is propelling the growth of the data center logical security market



There has been a continuous evolution in the era of information technology. These days executives are looking for more ways to explore cloud technology to strategize their business goals. The evolution of cloud-based services started from providing personal storage systems to an organization's storage systems, thus, providing large organizations with an opportunity to connect in a better way. Moreover, more than fifty percent of organizations are adopting platforms, applications, and services that are enabled by the cloud, pushing the digital revolution ahead.



Also, the growth in cloud computing spending, which is expected to be six times more in comparison to IT spending through the forecast period, is further poised to drive market growth. In addition, key players like Google Apps, SalesForce, and other companies are gearing up to enter the competition, influencing the massive growth in cloud-based solutions.

Hence, with the extensive use of a cloud-based solution, robust cloud security is necessary. This is because of the constant security threats risking cloud computing and making it vulnerable to malicious attacks. Thus, this has created a strong need for the logical security market to enter for the protection of data while on the cloud, further fueling the growth of the global data center logical security market in the forecast period.



Product Offerings

Bosch Access Management System V2.0: The Access Management System V2.0 solution incorporates comprehensive access control capabilities with user-friendly operation. It has an easy-to-use map and alert viewer for a quick examination of all the equipment and entrances on the property as a standalone system. The operator of the video management system is capable of carrying out video-based ID verification at entrances thanks to the integrated system. With AMS, high-end access control solutions' features, performance, and robustness are combined with a contemporary UI that speeds up installation and configuration

The Access Management System V2.0 solution incorporates comprehensive access control capabilities with user-friendly operation. It has an easy-to-use map and alert viewer for a quick examination of all the equipment and entrances on the property as a standalone system. The operator of the video management system is capable of carrying out video-based ID verification at entrances thanks to the integrated system. With AMS, high-end access control solutions' features, performance, and robustness are combined with a contemporary UI that speeds up installation and configuration Check Point Harmony Endpoint: A robust endpoint security solution called Harmony Endpoint was developed to safeguard remote workers from a wide range of complicated threats. It guards against the endpoint's most immediate threats, including autonomous detection and response, breaches caused by ransomware, phishing, or drive-by malware that can be promptly contained. Modern machine learning and behavioural analysis algorithms stop malware before it causes damage.

Market Segmentation:

By Data Centre Type

Small

Medium

Large

By Service Type

Security Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

By Solution Type

Threat and Service Type Security Solutions

Access Control and Compliance

Data Protection Solutions

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Energy

Retail

Others

