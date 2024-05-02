Latin America Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Surge of 5G Connectivity in Edge Data Center Investments

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 9.25%.

The data centers in Latin America are increasingly adopting advanced techniques such as air and liquid-based cooling. This includes innovations such as liquid-based immersion cooling and the incorporation of inventive air conditioning technology by Google in its latest data center in Uruguay.

Eaton, Caterpillar, Cummins, Legrand, ABB, Rolls Royce, and Schneider Electric are some of the significant electrical infrastructure providers in the Latin America data center construction market that are collaborating with operators for installing electrical infrastructure, such as UPS systems and generators, with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. For instance, the KIO Networks BOG 1 data center facility is installed with Cummins diesel generators.

Data centers are investing in cooling infrastructure due to the high-temperature climate in some Latin American countries. In 2023, cooling systems accounted for a market share of more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure in data centers.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Edge Data Center Deployments Fueled by 5G Launch

Growth in the Procurement of Renewable Energy

Deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workloads in Data Centers

Growth in the Deployment of Submarine Cables

Market Growth Enablers

Increase in Demand for Cloud-based Data Centers

Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments

Implementation of Tax Incentives Appeals to Data Center Investments

Growth in Digital Economy

Market Restraints

Location Constraints

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Increase in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Data Center Security Challenges

KEY TRENDS



Surge of 5G Connectivity in Edge Data Center Investments

In Latin America, 5G will account for nearly 60% of the total mobile connections by 2030. The deployment of 5G networks is fueling modern edge devices, remote working, and the application of advanced technologies. Brazil is leading the way in 5G technology deployments. Other countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru, are in the trial stage.

In December 2023, Colombia's Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MinTIC) authorized Claro, Partners Telecom Colombia (WOM), Union Temporal Colombia Movil-Telefonica, and Sociedad Futura Telecall Colombia to participate in the 5G auction, which is expected to generate around USD 500 million.

The rising deployment of 5G services and the growth in demand for connectivity in new locations and Tier I and II cities are attracting investments from edge data center operators. For instance, edge operators, including Surfix Data Center, Brisanet, V.tal, and EdgeUno, are investing in establishing multiple edge data centers across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Increase In Sustainable Initiatives

Latin American governments, such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, have set sustainability targets. They are working together to diversify their electrical networks to support the policy and regulatory changes that encourage using renewable energy sources. Brazil, Chile, and Mexico have tremendous influence among neighboring countries, allowing them to present their renewable energy policies as viable models for the other countries in the region.

Digital Economy

Governments and organizations are taking initiatives to develop and grow the digital economy. These initiatives are slated to increase the region's digital transactions and smart payment technologies. According to the World Bank, around 75% of the Latin American population has internet connectivity, and 35% of individuals still prefer cash to digital payment methods.

In January 2024, Amazon customers in Mexico could choose Kueski Pay, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) option. This provides the purchase plans of 12 bi-weekly installments through linked bank accounts, debit cards, or cash under respective networks.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Brazil led the Latin America data center construction market in 2023, accounting for over 40% of the market share in investments. Mexico, Chile, and Colombia followed this country.

In Latin America, several countries are actively establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Zones (FTZs), Export Processing Zones (EPZs), business parks, and industrial zones, which provide attractive benefits such as tax incentives for international businesses. In 2023, Google started the construction of the Teros data center facility in Uruguay. The company acquired a property of around 30 hectares within the Parque de las Ciencias Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the Canelones department of Uruguay.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

AECOM, Aceco TI, Afonso Franca Engenharia, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering, Constructora Sudamericana, Quark, Zeittec, Modular Data Centers, Soben, KMD Architects, Syska Hennessey Group, Quark, Gensler, Turner Construction, and ZFB Group are some of the key players in Latin America data center construction market.

For instance, Afonso Franca Engenharia is involved in the ODATA RJ1 data center phase expansion in Rio de Janeiro as well as the development of the CloudHQ data center campus in Paulinia and the V.tal data centers in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre.

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EATON

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Afonso Franca Engenharia

Constructora Sudamericana

Cundall

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

HDOS

Hyphen

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

Modular Data Centers

PQC

Quark

Syska Hennessey Group

Soben

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

The Weitz Company

ZFB Group

Zeittec

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ascenty

Angola Cables

Ava Telecom

Blue NAP Americas

Cirion Technologies

ClaroVTR

Digicel

Entel

Equinix

EdgeUno

EdgeConneX

Elea Digital

Gtd Peru

HostDime

IPXON Networks

InterNexa

KIO Networks

Microsoft

Millicom (Tigo Panama)

Nabiax

Oxygen

Onex

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Quantico

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Telecom Italia Sparkle

V.tal

New Entrants

CloudHQ

DHAmericas

EVEO

Layer 9 Data Centers

Surfix Data Center



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 354 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1364.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2320 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Latin America

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

