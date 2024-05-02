Roll Containers Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 6,496.9 million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global roll containers market is poised for significant expansion, reaching an estimated US$ 6,496.9 million by 2032, up from US$ 4,444.0 million in 2023, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 4.31% from 2024 to 2032.

The logistics and warehousing industries are experiencing strong growth, with the global logistics market expected to reach $12.97 trillion by 2027 and the warehousing market projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. This increasing demand for efficient material handling solutions is a major driver for roll containers. The booming e-commerce and retail sectors are another significant factor fueling the roll containers market. Global e-commerce sales are anticipated to surpass $8 trillion by 2026, with major retailers like Amazon and Walmart heavily relying on roll containers to streamline operations in their warehouses and distribution centers. Roll containers offer several advantages over traditional material handling equipment. Their flexibility allows for easy maneuvering in tight spaces, perfect for crowded warehouses and retail stockrooms.

They improve efficiency by enabling quick movement of containers between locations, with studies showing a potential 30% increase in order picking efficiency compared to manual handling. Additionally, roll containers promote better ergonomics by reducing worker strain and injury risk compared to lifting and carrying boxes. They are also cost-effective, with a lower upfront cost than powered equipment and minimal maintenance required throughout their lifespan, which typically lasts 5-7 years. The roll containers market is further bolstered by advancements in technology. Manufacturers are introducing features like foldable and nestable designs for compact storage, saving up to 75% of space compared to rigid containers. Containers with adjustable compartments or removable shelves can handle various goods sizes and shapes, accommodating most common product dimensions. Integration of smart tracking solutions like RFID tags and IoT sensors provides real-time visibility into inventory location and movement, potentially improving inventory accuracy by up to 95%.

Shift Towards Sustainable Logistics Practices

Companies across the global roll containers market are increasingly prioritizing sustainable logistics practices, including the use of reusable and recyclable packaging materials. Roll containers, typically made of durable metal or plastic, can be used repeatedly for many years, reducing waste compared to single-use cardboard boxes. Reusable containers can reduce packaging waste by up to 90% over their lifespan. The long service life and recyclability of roll containers align with corporate sustainability goals.

Key Findings in Global Roll Containers Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 6,496.9 Million CAGR 4.31% (2024-2032) Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (35.01%) By Material Metal (69.36%) By Industry Retail and Supermarkets (23.16%) By Design 3-Sided (29.56%) By Capacity 100-300 Kg (38.94%) By Castor Type Swivel (45.91%) By Condition New (71.00%) By Industry Retail & Supermarkets (23.16%) Top Trends Increasing use of AI and machine learning for supply chain optimization.

Rapid expansion of the shipping and logistics industry.

Growing emphasis on sustainability and recycling in container production. Top Drivers Enhanced demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Expansion in global retail and e-commerce sectors.

Innovations in container design and material to improve durability and functionality. Top Challenges High initial costs and investment for quality roll containers.

Managing the return processes and reverse logistics efficiently.

Retail and Supermarkets Drive the Roll Containers Market with Revenue Share of 23.16%: Efficiency, Inventory Management, and Customer Satisfaction

The retail and supermarket industry in t is a major driver of the roll containers market. With supermarkets managing hundreds of thousands of items, efficient physical handling solutions like roll containers are crucial. Recent supply chain disruptions have increased the need for these mobile storage solutions as supermarkets move from just-in-time inventory to keeping more stock on hand. Consumer spending on groceries remains strong, with 87% of surveyed customers planning to maintain or increase spending. This necessitates robust logistics, and roll containers play a vital role in handling the influx of stock. Supermarkets in the US, exceeding 37,000 and carrying nearly 44,000 products each, rely on roll containers to streamline goods movement and management.

Roll containers contribute significantly to operational efficiency by reducing the time and labor required to move goods. This translates to cost reduction by minimizing product damage and optimizing labor usage. Supermarkets in the roll containers market prioritize high inventory turnover, a process significantly facilitated by roll containers. Beyond efficiency, roll containers offer protection for goods during transport, minimize waste, and promote sustainability through the use of recyclable materials. They also enhance customer satisfaction through quicker service and well-stocked shelves. The retail and supermarket industry's reliance on roll containers for inventory management, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction makes them a cornerstone of supermarket success.

Metal Roll containers Dominated Market with Over 69.36% Market Share: Durability, Hygiene, Safety, and Sustainability

Metal roll containers offer exceptional durability and long service life. Compared to plastic options, metal containers can withstand heavy loads (up to 1,000 kg), frequent handling, and harsh industrial environments. Studies show a 50% reduction in wear and tear for metal containers after 1,000 cycles of use compared to plastic, translating to a service life of 5-7 years and a strong return on investment. Metal also offers unmatched versatility in the roll containers market. These containers come in various sizes and configurations, and can be customized with features like removable shelves, adjustable compartments, and foldable designs to fit 90% of common product dimensions. Industries from automotive and aerospace to pharmaceuticals and food processing can leverage this adaptability to optimize their material handling processes. Metal containers can also be enhanced with accessories like tow bars, label holders, and locking systems for improved functionality and security.

Another key advantage of metal is its hygiene. Smooth, non-porous metal surfaces are easy to clean and sanitize, preventing bacterial growth. This makes them ideal for industries like food processing and pharmaceuticals where strict hygiene standards are paramount. Stainless steel containers, known for their corrosion resistance and ability to withstand harsh cleaning agents, are widely used in cleanroom environments. In fact, studies reveal that metal surfaces in food processing facilities harbor 95% less bacteria compared to plastic.

Metal's superior fire and chemical resistance make it the safer choice for high-risk environments. Steel containers boast a melting point exceeding 1,300°C, providing excellent fire resistance. They also align with businesses prioritizing sustainability. Metal can be recycled indefinitely without losing its properties, reducing waste and conserving resources. Steel, with a global recycling rate of over 60%, is the most recycled material on Earth. Recycling metal containers uses 75% less energy compared to producing new containers from scratch.

Asia-Pacific Poised to Lead the Global Roll containers market with over 35% Market Revenue: A Look at the Driving Forces

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the leader in the global roll containers market, driven by several factors. The booming e-commerce and retail industry is a key driver. The region accounts for roughly one-third of global consumer expenditures, with China expected to be the world's top retail market by 2023. E-commerce giants like Tmall (21% year-over-year increase in GMV in 2022), Amazon India (295 million monthly visitors in 2023), JD.com (27.6% year-over-year increase in net revenue for Q3 2022), and Kaola (30 million active users and over 131 million monthly visits in December 2023) are experiencing significant growth, reflecting the surge in online shopping across diverse categories like fashion, electronics, and beauty.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region boasts a large and growing population, expected to reach over half of the world's total population and grow by 400 million by 2030. Disposable income in the region is expected to rise by a substantial US$12 trillion over the next decade, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global increase during that period.

This economic expansion, coupled with the projected growth in the global logistics and warehousing market (expected to reach $12.97 trillion by 2027, with the Asia-Pacific warehousing market growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026), will drive demand for efficient material handling solutions like roll containers. Astute Analytica’s study indicates that roll containers can significantly improve order picking efficiency by up to 30% compared to manual handling methods and can lead to a 25% reduction in worker compensation claims due to improved ergonomics. Additionally, foldable and nestable roll containers in the roll containers market can save up to 75% of storage space compared to rigid containers, and smart tracking solutions with RFID tags and IoT sensors can improve inventory accuracy by up to 95%.

The pharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region, a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports, is another factor propelling the roll containers market. The rise of on-the-go consumption in the region (necessitating changes in product packaging) and the growing popularity of plant-based dairy products (with brick liquid cartons remaining the primary packaging type due to their exceptional barrier properties) are creating a demand for suitable packaging options, where roll containers can play a crucial role. Sustainability is another key driver. Reusable containers like roll containers can dramatically reduce packaging waste by up to 90% over their lifespan, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness in the region. As paper packaging emerges as a preferred eco-friendly option (supported by consumer trends, innovation, and government policies), and the overall packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region expands, the demand for roll containers is poised to surge further.

Global Roll Containers Market Key Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Capacity

< 100 Kg

100-300 Kg

300-500 Kg

> 500 Kg

By Design

2 Sided

3 Sided

4 Sided

Fully Enclosed

Nestable

Collapsible

Others

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Insulated

Wood

By Casted Type

Fixed

Swivel

Braked

By Condition

New

Used

By Industry

Retail & Supermarkets

Hospitality

Laundry

Warehouse Storage

Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Waste Handling & Recycling

Couriers & Postal

Hospitals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

