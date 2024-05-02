Media Advisory: Iranian-Canadian community organizations come to Ottawa to call for government action on Iranian foreign affairs

OTTAWA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives of the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association), the Iranian Justice Collective (IJC), and other Iranian-Canadian community organizations will meet with Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers, and Senators on May 6th and 7th, 2024 at Parliament Hill.



The purpose of the meetings is to discuss issues of concern to the Iranian-Canadian community, including the following topics:

The Iranian Regime’s foreign interference in Canada: As IJC has been granted standing to testify at the policy phase of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, the organizations will urge government to give Iran the same level of considerations as China and Russia.

Human rights defenders' resettlement: Request that government heed the call of the UN's independent Fact-Finding Mission on Iran (FFMI) to grant asylum and humanitarian visas to Iranian refugees and help provide much needed medical treatment to those in need of such care.

Legal Cases for Flight PS752: Ask that Canada steadfastly follow through with the cases before the International Court of Justice and International Civil Aviation Organization, and further support the Association's pursuit of justice by assisting with the case before the International Criminal Court. Organizations will also renew their demand for a criminal investigation into Flight PS752 to be opened by the RCMP.

Listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization: The IRGC is the perpetrator of the shooting down of Flight PS752 and various human rights abuses, many mounting to crimes against humanity per the UN's FFMI report. As such, organizations will continue demands that the IRGC be listed as a terrorist organization in Canada.

Expand Canada's sanctions to include Iran's Revolutionary Courts: Ask that government expand Canada's list of sanctions to include Islamic Revolutionary Courts' judges, prosecutors, and personnel, specifically in the wake of continuous and increasing attacks on dissidents, as exemplified by dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi's recent death sentence.



This event is organization-based and the result of collaboration and networking between independent, non-partisan organizations. It will not promote individuals, political parties or figures.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@ijcollective.com