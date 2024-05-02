Connecting to the Eternal: New Book PAST LIFE MEMORIES Offers Enlightening Perspective on Reincarnation for the Spiritually Curious

Charleston, SC, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After embarking on a spiritual journey several years ago, medium Anna Lyon experienced an awakening. Aided by psychics, fellow mediums, shamans and witches, Lyon uncovered extraordinary memories of her past lives. Having experienced a spiritual renaissance, she now finds joy in helping others view their existence from a spiritual perspective. Believing humans exist for the purpose of learning and teaching each other through reincarnation, Lyon aims to help others discover their own portal to past life memories through her new book. “I want readers to see themselves as eternal beings who live many lifetimes in order to grow in love and understanding,” Lyon says.

In “Past Life Memories,” Lyon invites readers to return to the source of humanity. Sharing excerpts from personal journals kept over a seven-year period, Lyon relates her experiences from other lives, from crossing paths with Saint Kevin in Ireland’s Glendalough valley in the middle ages to assisting Lady Catherine Campbell in poisoning her violent husband on the Isle of Mull in Scotland in the 16th century. Throughout her journey, Lyon noticed a common theme emerge from her various lives – one that still rings true in her current existence. “Through these memories, I was able to see that I have always been a healer with a strong connection to the spiritual world,” Lyon says. “And now, I truly understand my soul’s purpose.”

“Past Life Memories” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Anna Lyon is a psychic medium and tarot reader. She enjoys teaching others how to read tarot cards in relation to mediumship and past lifetimes. A wife, mother and grandmother, she lives in Detroit. For more information on the author and her work, please visit her on Facebook.

