EXP delivering environmental services for Galveston LNG Bunkering Port

HOUSTON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, is partnering with Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (GLBP) to advance a new natural gas liquefication facility. To position Galveston as a hub for LNG fueling, the Galveston LNG Bunkering Port project will produce 600,000 gallons per day of LNG to contribute to the marine bunker fuel market in the Galveston Bay and Western Gulf of Mexico region.



EXP was selected to provide environmental and regulatory support for the development of the facility. With the guidance of EXP, GLBP has submitted the required major permits to federal and state agencies to obtain permission to construct and operate the facility. EXP has conducted environmental surveys and provided coordination and consultations with the federal, state and location agencies that will grant the necessary permits.

“This project is an important step toward decarbonization and advancing the maritime industry to make its operations more environmentally friendly. Our work on the project underscores EXP’s commitment to supporting a more resilient maritime infrastructure in the United States,” said Vice President, Environmental and Regulatory Michael Aubele.

To work toward maritime resiliency and combat climate change, LNG has become a popular fuel option in the maritime industry. Clean fueling options are essential in reducing emissions and keeping pace with new government and environmental regulations.

EXP prepared and submitted permit applications including the Section 404/10 and Section 408 permit applications to the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the air permitting application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. As the project progresses, EXP will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local agencies to ensure timely and safe delivery of the crucial facility.

Learn more about EXP’s sustainability and resiliency efforts .

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

