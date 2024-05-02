Tract Signs Lease on 20,000 Square Foot Office in Cherry Creek

DENVER, CO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract, the trusted partner for planning responsible technology infrastructure, today announced it has signed a new 20,700 square foot lease across two floors in the Citadel Building at 3200 S Cherry Creek Dr in Denver, CO. The new office will serve as its headquarters, with the initial lease period extending through 2031 and tenant improvement projects commencing immediately.

The new office anchors Tract to Colorado and will provide a long-term home for the company’s rapidly growing employee base. Tract has expanded its national team to over 50 employees working on development projects spanning 10 states. The company has focused on hiring expertise across planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, finance, and real estate. The company plans to continue expanding the team in Denver, with current open positions viewable at www.tract.com.

"We have rapidly outgrown our initial footprint in Cherry Creek and expect significant further hiring over the coming years," said Grant van Rooyen, CEO of Tract. "This lease marks an investment in our future and evidence of our confidence in Denver as a source of employee talent. We are proud to build a headquarters that will reflect our firm’s leadership in digital infrastructure and contribute to the telecom and technology ecosystem within Colorado."

Tract acquires, zones, entitles, and develops master-planned technology campuses to provide Data Center end-users with speed and certainty. Tract currently has over 20,000 acres under contract across the United States. Tract campuses have access to pre-positioned power, water, and fiber in key markets where hyperscale and wholesale demand is growing. Through its collaborative approach, Tract works with cities and counties to ensure development is targeted to maximize the revenue and economic development benefits for the community while minimizing the impacts on community members.

About Tract:

Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.

As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.

We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.

Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and works with communities across the U.S.

Tract. Accelerating Responsible Infrastructure.