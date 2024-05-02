SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Competitive Initiative (JLTVCI) Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

Rockford, IL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business federal defense contractor, has been awarded a 3-year contract for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Competitive Initiative (JLTVCI) for the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio, is part of an open season period to increase the number of JLTVCI Prime Vendors and will coincide with the original contract.

With vast experience in Government & Defense contracting and a deep knowledge of customers’ needs, SupplyCore is a leading supply chain Prime Vendor. For 36 years, the company has helped the Department of Defense remain mission-ready both domestically and abroad.

Through this contract, which went live on April 3, SupplyCore’s team will support Army, Navy, and Marine requirements to repair or replace any item or system used on JLTV vehicles, including, but not limited to: vehicular structural components; power transmission components; engines and fuel system components; various gears, belts, and bearings; material handling equipment; pipes, tubes, hoses, and valves; vehicle maintenance and repair shop equipment; various fasteners; commercial and weapon system hardware; communication equipment; electrical components, modules, and assemblies; cable, cord, and wire assemblies; engine instruments; and various instruments and associated test equipment.

“Through our Weapon Systems Support division, SupplyCore supports the warfighter by providing spare parts and end items for land, aviation and maritime platforms and systems,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “Our strong partnerships with industry-leading OEMs enable us to provide customers with the brand-specific and certified JLTV spare parts they need to remain mission ready.”

The primary goal of the JLTVCI program is to consolidate isolated JLTV requirements under a single contract vehicle to improve ordering for U.S. federal agency and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. As a JLTVCI Prime Vendor, SupplyCore offers rapid quoting and procurement, delivery direct to customers worldwide as well as to DLA depots, support for Critical Safety Items (CSI) and National Stock Numbers (NSN) requiring advanced quality testing, and more. This contract is multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ).

SupplyCore is a long-standing Prime Vendor with DLA. Since 1998, DLA has named SupplyCore as an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) Prime Vendor. In 2021, DLA named SupplyCore as a Prime Vendor of two additional contracts: Special Operational Equipment TLS and Metals TLS. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 36-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit www.supplycore.com.