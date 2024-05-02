Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement, Inside information 2 May 2024 at 17.15 (CEST)

Inside information: Meriaura Energy to deliver a solar thermal plant for the district heating network operator of Lübeck in Germany

Meriaura Energy Ltd (“Meriaura Energy”) has signed a contract with Stadtwerke Lübeck Energie GmbH for the turn-key delivery of a solar thermal plant in Lübeck, Germany. The contract, valued at almost EUR 5 million, involves the construction of a solar thermal field of approximately 12,000 m2 in area and a thermal storage supplying heat to the district heating network.

In accordance with the agreement, the execution of the project will start immediately, but the construction work of the facility in Germany can only start after the customer receives a building permit. The solar thermal plant is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of 2025.

Meriaura Group Plc's CEO Kirsi Suopelto: "We have been working persistently in Germany, and it is a pleasure to once again conclude a significant new contract, which instils confidence in the opening of the market and the acceleration of the energy transition more broadly in central Europe. I thank both the customer and the entire Meriaura Energy team for their commitment to this project, which is a very concrete step towards a more sustainable future."

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

