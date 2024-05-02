Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market to Grow at Staggering CAGR of 17.6% to Reach Valuation of USD 14,828.8 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the Europe autonomous BVLOS drone market was valued at US$ 3,447.0 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass around US$ 14,828.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The European drone industry is experiencing a surge in demand for autonomous Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. On the regulatory side, the European Commission's Drone Strategy 2.0 and the ECC's decisions regarding communication technologies demonstrate a strategic shift towards BVLOS operations. The U-space Regulatory Package, emphasizing network connectivity for BVLOS flights, further underscores its importance. Moreover, ongoing advancements in AI and sense-and-avoid technologies are significantly driving demand for autonomous BVLOS drone market across Europe. Wherein, developments in remote sensing and ADS-B transponders further contribute to market expansion. This growth is further amplified by the rapid rise of the commercial and military UAV industries in Europe. Government initiatives promoting business use of drone act as another catalyst.

The significant revenue and growth in the military and defense segment indicate a strong demand for BVLOS drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations. Similarly, increased adoption in commercial sectors like agriculture (precision farming) and energy (inspections) reflects growing demand in these areas. In order to take advantage of rapidly expanding drone demand, several market players are tapping into various growth strategies. For instance, the acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics by AeroVironment and the partnership between Northrop Grumman and NASA highlight the trend of companies integrating advanced technologies and collaborating to meet the rising demand for BVLOS drones. Additionally, the presence of numerous players like Airbus and BAE Systems signifies a competitive and fragmented market responding to this growing demand.

Key Findings in Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 14,828.8 Million CAGR 17.6% By Component Hardware (57.2%) By Type Medium UAVs (38.1%) By Range Mid-Range UAV (41.4%) By Application Military & Defense (17.2%) Top Trends Advancements in remote sensing and ADS-B transponder technologies

Autonomous BVLOS drones are rapidly being adopted in commercial and industrial sectors due to their ability to perform a wide range of tasks efficiently and cost-effectively.

The European Union's regulatory framework, including regulations (EU) 2019/947 and 2019/945, categorizes drone operations based on risk levels and aims to ensure safe and efficient operations, supporting the growth of the BVLOS drone market Top Drivers Advancements in artificial intelligence and sense-and-avoid technology: Continuous advancements in AI and sense-and-avoid technology are shaping the European autonomous BVLOS drone market, enabling drones to perform complex tasks with high precision and autonomy.

Improvements in photogrammetry and thermal imaging: Key autonomous BVLOS drone market trends, such as improvements in photogrammetry and thermal imaging, are driving the demand for autonomous BVLOS drones.

Testing of autonomous cargo drones: Companies like Royal Mail in the UK are testing autonomous cargo drones for long-range BVLOS routes and inter-island flights, indicating a growing trend in the market Top Challenges Technical and operational issues: Technical and operational issues pose a major challenge for autonomous BVLOS drone vendors, potentially restraining market growth.

Regulatory approvals: Drone operators are working on receiving approvals from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and other local and regional bodies for BVLOS operations, which can be a challenging process.



Recent Military and Defense Drone Acquisitions Supporting Growth of Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market, Application Contribution 17.2%

Latvia and Britain Lead a Coalition : A coalition led by Latvia and Britain, including Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ukraine, is set to supply thousands of first-person-view drones to the Ukrainian military. Latvia plans to spend at least €10 million on drones for Ukraine this year.

: A coalition led by Latvia and Britain, including Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ukraine, is set to supply thousands of first-person-view drones to the Ukrainian military. Latvia plans to spend at least €10 million on drones for Ukraine this year. British Ministry of Defence Funding : The British MoD has earmarked £200 million for manufacturing various types of drones for the battlefield.

: The British MoD has earmarked £200 million for manufacturing various types of drones for the battlefield. Poland's Dronization Effort : Poland is pushing for the 'dronization' of its armed forces, with plans to embed drone capabilities at all levels. They have acquired Bayraktar TB2 drones and are in negotiations for MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones from General Atomics. Additionally, Poland has acquired FlyEye and Warmate drones from the WB Group and is expecting deliveries of Orlik drones from a state-owned consortium.

: Poland is pushing for the 'dronization' of its armed forces, with plans to embed drone capabilities at all levels. They have acquired Bayraktar TB2 drones and are in negotiations for MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones from General Atomics. Additionally, Poland has acquired FlyEye and Warmate drones from the WB Group and is expecting deliveries of Orlik drones from a state-owned consortium. SkyGuardian Drones for Poland: Poland in the Europe autonomous BVLOS drone market is finalizing the acquisition of MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, which offer greater endurance, range, and payload capability. The exact number of drones sought has not been disclosed.

European Union Initiatives

Eurodrone Program: The European Commission has allocated 100 million euros for the development of the Eurodrone program, a European medium-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted aircraft system (MALE RPAS). This initiative involves Italy, Spain, Germany, and France, aiming to reduce dependency on non-EU manufacturers.

Commercial Drone Expansion

Amazon's Prime Air in Europe: Amazon is expanding its Prime Air drone delivery system to Italy and the UK, with plans to start operations by the end of 2024. The MK30 drone, which is quieter, smaller, and lighter, will be integrated into Amazon's delivery network. Amazon is working with national and international regulators to develop the program.

Mid-Range UAVs Take Center Stage in Europe's Booming Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market, Contribute Over 41.4% Revenue

The European drone market is experiencing a significant surge, with mid-range autonomous UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) leading the charge. These drones, boasting a range of 10-30 kilometers and varying degrees of autonomy, are finding favor across both military and commercial sectors throughout Europe. While Russia initially held the leading share in the European market due to strong military and defense applications, the trend is shifting towards a more pan-European adoption. France, for instance, is actively expanding its fleet of MQ-9 Reaper UAVs, demonstrating a commitment to this technology. Similarly, the UK, Germany, and Italy, along with France, account for over 65% of military UAV procurement in Europe. Even the Czech Republic is experiencing a boom, with a recent $2.57 million contract won by a local UAV manufacturer for an unnamed European customer.

Competitive Landscape: A Mix of Global Players and European Innovation

The European military autonomous BVLOS drone market currently sees dominance by major US and Israeli defense contractors like General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, and IAI. These companies generate a significant portion of their UAV revenue from European allies. However, the landscape is not without strong European players. Airbus, BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Dassault Aviation are carving out a significant presence, particularly in the commercial and civil segments. This mix of established global players and innovative European manufacturers promises a dynamic and competitive market in the years to come.

Small UAVs To Take Flight In the European Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market, Contribute Over 34.8% Revenue

The European drone landscape is witnessing a remarkable surge in the popularity of small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for autonomous Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. A key driver is the wide range of applications small UAVs can handle across diverse sectors. From military and law enforcement to agriculture, firefighting, and oil & gas, their low cost and versatility are making them a popular choice. This affordability allows for wider adoption and experimentation with BVLOS technology. Technological advancements in small UAVs are further propelling their demand forward. Developments in areas like autonomy, sensors, and perception systems are enabling exciting new use cases across the Europe autonomous BVLOS drone market. For example, the dream of delivery drones is becoming more viable thanks to these technological leaps.

European governments are actively investing in small UAV capabilities, recognizing their potential. For instance, the UK's £60 million commitment to UAV swarm technologies and France's significant increase in defense spending (including UAV procurement) exemplify this trend. This government support fosters innovation and paves the way for further development in the small UAV space. The demand for small UAVs is strong across many European nations. The UK, one of the largest drone importers globally, has actively procured tactical UAVs like the MQ-9 Reaper and Watchkeeper. France boasts companies like Thales, developing advanced small UAV technologies used by the armed forces. Italy's Ministry of Defense highlights the growing market with its recent request to purchase Piaggio Aerospace P.2HH drones.

Examples of European Small UAV Supremacy

Several prominent small UAV platforms are being used or developed in Europe autonomous BVLOS drone market, showcasing the technological prowess of the region. These include the US-made RQ-11 Raven, a fixed-wing UAV ideal for reconnaissance, and the French Spy Ranger, a tactical UAV chosen by the French military for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The Watchkeeper, a tactical UAV procured by the British Army, and the Russian ZALA 421-16E, a small electric UAV for aerial reconnaissance, further demonstrate the diversity and capability of small UAVs in Europe.

Europe Autonomous BLOVS Drone Market Key Players

Airbus

Amboya

Azur Drones

Boeing

Ehang

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Wingcopter

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Components

Software Suite

Hardware Sensors Day \ Night Cameras Flight Control Docking Stations Others

Services

By Type

Very Small UAVs Micro UAVs Nano UAVs

Small UAVs Mini UAVs

Medium UAVs

Large UAVs

By Range

Very Low-Cost, Close-Range UAVs

Close Range UAVs

Short Range UAVs

Mid-Range UAVs

Endurance UAVs

By Application

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Commercial and Civil

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Homeland Security (HLS)

Logistics and Product Delivery

Others

By Country

DACH Deutschland (Germany) Austria Confœderatio Helvetica (Switzerland)

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

