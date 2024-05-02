GE Aerospace Foundation's $1 Million Pledge to Airlink to Strengthen Disaster Response Efforts Worldwide

Cincinnati, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, disaster logistics nonprofit Airlink received a $1 million donation from the GE Aerospace Foundation, emphasizing their shared commitment to leveraging aviation for humanitarian purposes. Established in 2010, Airlink is a nonprofit organization providing free air transport and logistical coordination for a pre-screened network of over 200 nonprofits, aiding in delivering disaster responders and aid supplies to areas affected by global humanitarian crises.

The GE Aerospace Foundation, an independent charitable organization funded by GE Aerospace, made the donation at the formal launch of the Foundation during a press conference in Cincinnati.

“Our Foundation’s new commitment reflects our belief in aviation’s ability to do good, to save lives and rebuild communities," said GE Aerospace Foundation President Meghan Thurlow. "We are proud to partner with Airlink to help lift people up in communities around the world, providing supplies and support when they are needed most.”

Airlink's work extends to humanitarian crises across the globe, from rapid-onset disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes to ongoing crises such as refugee emergencies. In 2023 alone, Airlink directly assisted over 12.5 million people in the aftermath of disasters, including the war in Ukraine, Turkey-Syria earthquakes, food insecurity across Sub-Saharan Africa, an outbreak of cholera in Haiti, and hurricanes and wildfires in the US.

"We are immensely grateful for the generous support of the GE Aerospace Foundation," said Todd Freeman, Chair of Airlink’s Board of Trustees. "This pledge will enable us to continue our crucial work of providing free and timely transportation and logistics support to NGOs supporting communities affected by disasters, including those where GE Aerospace employees live and work."

The GE Aerospace Foundation's pledge will contribute significantly to Airlink's ability to respond promptly and comprehensively to disasters worldwide as they happen.

"The partnership between Airlink and the GE Aerospace Foundation exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and innovation in humanitarian response shown by the aviation industry; through Airlink, the industry has become a crucial partner in disaster response," added Steven J. Smith, Airlink President, and CEO "Logistics is the untold story of disaster response; a staggering 73 percent of the cost of an aid program is accounted for by supply chain management, of which transport is a significant and highly cost-volitile part. Together, we will continue to harness the power of aviation for good, supporting communities in crisis with the resources they urgently require."

About Airlink:

Airlink is a nonprofit organization providing free air transport and logistical coordination for pre-screened nonprofits to deliver disaster responders and aid in the wake of humanitarian crises worldwide. Airlink receives in-kind gifts from airlines and donations from the public and grant-making bodies. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and 50 air carriers and logistics partners. In 2022, the humanitarian aid Airlink assisted almost 13 million people in the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters. For more information, please visit www.airlinkflight.org.

About the GE Aerospace Foundation:

The GE Aerospace Foundation, an independent charitable organization funded by GE Aerospace, complements the company’s purpose to “lift people up” in communities where employees live and work around the world. The Foundation’s philanthropic strategy and programs focus on engineering education, workforce development, and disaster relief. We also support GE Aerospace employees through programs such as Matching Gifts and STAR Awards. When GE Aerospace launched as an independent company in 2024, the GE Foundation was relaunched as the GE Aerospace Foundation, commencing a new chapter that builds on the successful, 100+ year legacy of the previous GE Foundation. Learn more at www.geaerospace.com/company/philanthropy.

About GE Aerospace:

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.