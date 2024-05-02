Alliance Memory 16Gb and 32Gb LPDDR4X SDRAMs Combine Low-Voltage Operation of 0.6V With Fast Clock Speeds of 2.133GHz and High Data Rates of 4.2Gbps

Devices Increase Power Efficiency and Performance in Consumer, Commercial, and Industrial Applications, Extend Battery Life in Portable Electronics



KIRKLAND, Wash., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with new 16Gb and 32Gb LPDDR4X devices that combine low power ratings with increased clock speeds and data rates in the 200-ball FBGA package.

With low-voltage operation of 0.6V, the 16Gb AS4C512M32MD4V-046BIN and 32Gb AS4C1G32MD4V-046BIN deliver higher power efficiency for increased battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smartphones, smart speakers, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications, the LPDDR4X SDRAMs deliver high clock frequencies of 2.133GHz for extremely high data rates of 4.2Gbps. Offering a 32-bit bus width, the devices operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +95°C.

The AS4C512M32MD4V-046BIN and AS4C1G32MD4V-046BIN are organized as two channels per device, with individual channels consisting of eight banks of 16 bits. The components provide fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly; and configurable drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s LPDDR4X SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications, eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Device Specification Table:

Part # AS4C512M32MD4V-046BIN AS4C1G32MD4V-046BIN Density 16Gb 32Gb Organization 512M x 32 1G x 32 VDD1 / VDD2 / VDDQ 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V Package 200-ball TFBGA 200-ball TFBGA Clock frequency 2133MHz 2133MHz Data rate 4266Mbps 4266Mbps Temp. range -40°C to +95°C -40°C to +95°C

Samples and production quantities of the new LPDDR4X SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720316600560/

Link to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/products/lpddr4-mobile-ddr4/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com