Beachworx Expands its Coworking Community to Fort Walton Beach

Destin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Beachworx, Destin’s premiere coworking community, is about to make waves in Fort Walton Beach. With its first franchise location at 105 Lewis St Suite 103, Beachworx is set to redefine the office real estate landscape on the Emerald Coast.

CEO Steven Franco expressed his excitement about the franchise’s ability to invigorate underutilized office space. "We're thrilled to work with franchisees Brandon and Crystal Hillenburg to bring Beachworx to Fort Walton Beach. They’ve taken about 4,000 square feet within their light industrial office complex and converted it to flexible, affordable coworking. But our vision extends beyond providing flexible workspaces that can be accessed on as-needed basis; it's about creating a community.” Franco said.

“Beachworx differentiates itself from other coworking operators in its support of its members,” said Melissa Fertitta, Vice President of Operations. “We consistently provide opportunities for our members to connect with each other, whether it’s through networking, support programming or unique events. That community engagement has led to B2B referrals, partnerships, and collaborations that, in some cases, are valued at seven figures,” she added.

Beachworx is open to all professionals who value productivity. “We have solopreneurs, small businesses and employees of enterprise organizations calling Beachworx home and we’re particularly excited to welcome government contractors and veteran-owned businesses at our Fort Walton Beach location,” said Fertitta. The new location is conveniently located near Eglin Air Force Base and is perfect for contractors who do not require on-base office space.

Beachworx Fort Walton Beach will be hosting a grand opening event on Thursday, May 2, at 4:30pm. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, followed by an open house. Guests can tour the workspace and meet with representatives to design a customized solution that meets their unique needs. Hwy 98.1 will be on-site doing a live radio remote and raffling two tickets to Rock the Country, a two-day country music festival featuring headliners Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

For those interested in the Beachworx community or learning more about its offerings are invited to visit the website, or drop by the new Fort Walton Beach location for a tour Monday through Friday, 8 am - 5 pm Inquiries may be directed to infofwb@thebeachworx.com

###

For more information about Beachworx, contact the company here:



Beachworx

Beachworx

(850) 974-3435

info@thebeachworx.com

34990 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Suite 300

Destin, FL 32541