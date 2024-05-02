Arnar Már appointed deputy CEO of PLAY airlines

Arnar Már Magnússon has been appointed as the Deputy CEO of PLAY airlines. Arnar Már has served as the Chief Operations Officer of PLAY and will retain that position alongside his new role.



"Being one of PLAY's founders, Arnar Már is a key figure within the company. His knowledge and years of experience in the flight industry will prove invaluable as we move forward. I am extremely grateful to have him by my side, and I am convinced his appointment will greatly benefit the airline," says Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY.

"It has been a unique experience witnessing the growth of PLAY over the past years, and now we are in an excellent position to excel. I have proudly watched my colleagues at PLAY grow and prosper while establishing a brand-new airline. We now have a company with tremendous potential to reach greater heights. I am grateful for the level of trust placed in me with this new position and excited to further enhance PLAY's reputation alongside my colleagues," says Arnar Már Magnússon, Deputy CEO of PLAY.



