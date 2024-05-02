UNCF Celebrates its 80th Anniversary with Phenomenal Success, Raising More Than $10M, Supporting HBCUs and Students

Washington, DC, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As UNCF (United Negro College Fund) celebrates its 80th anniversary, fundraising during the organization’s version of March Madness was extraordinarily successful.

Hosting 16 events including seven within one week, UNCF demonstrated unwavering commitment to its mission, raising more than $10 million for scholarships and financial support to help its 37 member institutions, all historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and their students.

With a steadfast dedication to advancing educational opportunities and empowering underrepresented students, UNCF has achieved remarkable results in its fundraising efforts throughout its 80-year history. March was an exceptional month, with the organization achieving unprecedented support from donors, partners and the community at large.

The funds raised during this period will play a vital role in ensuring that HBCUs will continue providing a transformative education to their students. UNCF-member institutions have a long-standing history of nurturing and empowering generations of leaders, and this success will further enhance their ability to deliver excellence in education.

UNCF President and CEO, Dr. Michael L. Lomax, expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this fundraising season. "We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we received from donors and corporate partners during our busiest fundraising season. It is especially gratifying this phenomenal achievement occurred as UNCF celebrates its 80th anniversary.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to empower our member institutions and all HBCUs as they prepare future generations of students to achieve their college dreams and career success," said Dr. Lomax.

UNCF’s March Madness 2024 events were held in most major cities including New Orleans, Washington, DC, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.