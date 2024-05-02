Air Transport USM Market Share Projections: CAGR of 4.9% Envisions Market Size of $13.0 Billion by 2033

Newark, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.1 billion air transport USM market will reach USD 13.0 billion by 2033. Air travel, the abbreviation for Unscheduled Maintenance, is USM. It is described as all unexpected and urgent repairs made to an aircraft while it is in service. Line maintenance and base maintenance are the two categories of USM. The work done to maintain an aircraft's airworthiness and functionality while in service is known as line maintenance. On the other hand, the more thorough type of repair, known as "base maintenance," consists of regularly planned inspections and overhauls. One of the primary drivers of the air transport business, which uses serviceable material (USM), is the need for economical and effective aircraft maintenance. Airlines use USM more often because it's a cheaper choice than traditional maintenance programmes. Airlines can reduce costs and improve operational efficiency by using USM to pay for only the required maintenance services rather than a full maintenance programme that may include services they do not. This is particularly important for smaller airlines that have more limited funding.



Scope of Air transport USM Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4.9% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 8.1 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 13.0 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Aircraft Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The two most significant countries in this region are the US and Canada. To reduce risk, increase operational accuracy, and expedite operations for both commercial and defence uses, the US government is investing heavily in the infrastructure required for USMs. Because more aircraft and aftermarket components would be available, the region's market for used serviceable material (USM) would grow during the forecast period.



The narrow-body segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.75 billion. Widely used for short- to medium-range travel, narrow-body aircraft are incredibly adaptable. Compared to wide-body aircraft, they are smaller, require less maintenance, and have lower operating expenses. Therefore, there is a higher demand for narrow-body aircraft and the aftermarket parts that go with them.



The airframe segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.32 billion. The airframe of an aeroplane serves as the structural foundation or chassis for all other parts. This name can also be used to refer to the fuselage alone. An aeroplane's fuselage is usually built on a series of frames called longerons, which give the structure its strength and form. The skin, often constructed of aluminium, is applied to the aeroplane frames to provide its smooth exterior.



The OEM segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 4.69 billion. OEMs are the primary industry using air transport USM. The growing need for fuel-efficient aircraft is one of the key drivers for the growth of air transport USM in this application area. Additionally, due to airlines' increasing preference for new aircraft types, USM air transport companies will have many prospects in the next years.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for air travel



Throughout the projected period, the air transport USM market is expected to expand considerably, driven by the increasing demand for air travel, rising disposable incomes, and expanding economies. Additionally, new technology development and the growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft are anticipated to create additional potential prospects for the market throughout the projected period.



Restraint: Stringent regulations



Strict regulations regarding emissions from aircraft engines are expected to hinder this market's growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the air transport USM market are:



● AAR Corporation

● Honeywell International Inc.

● General Electric

● Delta Material Services

● Lufthansa Technik

● AFI KLM & E&M

● GA Telesis, LLC

● Pratt & Whitney

● Liebherr Group

● J Walter Aviation Limited



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Aircraft Type:



● Regional Transport

● Narrow-Body

● Wide-Body

● Very Large



By Product Type:



● Airframe

● Component

● Engine



By Distribution Channel:



● Aftermarket

● OEM



About the report:



The global air transport USM market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



