ALK upgrades its full-year revenue outlook

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that the 2024 full-year financial outlook has been updated.



Revenue is now expected to grow by 10-13% in local currencies (previously: 9-12%). The full-year financial outlook has been updated mainly to reflect the recent development in European tablet sales.

The EBIT margin is still expected to improve to 17-19% but the earnings outlook now includes one-off costs of approximately DKK 60 million related to optimization initiatives, whereas no such costs were included in the original outlook from February 8, 2024.

ALK has decided to advance the release of its first quarter results. The Q1 report, originally due for 3 May 2024, will be published today, 2 May 2024. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will still take place on 3 May 2024 at 12:30 CET.

ALK-Abelló A/S

