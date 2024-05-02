Global Forex Trading Platform Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 24.2 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poised for a surge, the global forex trading platform market ballooned to US$ 11.4 billion in 2023. Analysts at Astute Analytica predict the market will surpass US$ 24.2 billion by 2032, at a healthy CAGR of 8.86% during the 2024-2032 forecast period.

The foreign exchange market, also known as forex, is a massive and ever-growing financial landscape. Daily trading volumes have reached a staggering $ 7.51 trillion in 2022, reflecting a significant increase from just two years prior. This growth is particularly evident in regions like the UK, where the annual net average daily turnover sits at an impressive $3.576 trillion. Interestingly, electronic trading platforms play a substantial role, facilitating $425 billion in daily forex trades in 2023, which translates to roughly 6.5% of the entire market. The US dollar reigns supreme in the forex arena, appearing in a whopping 88% of all global trades. The Euro follows closely behind, involved in 30.5% of trades, while the Japanese Yen holds the third spot at 16.7%. Emerging market currencies, excluding the Chinese yuan, also contribute significantly, accounting for 17.8% of daily forex trades.

Looking beyond the dominant currencies in the global forex trading platform market, the EUR/GBP pair emerges as the most popular non-USD option, capturing 2% of the average daily turnover and ranking as the tenth most traded pair overall. Notably, the US dollar maintains its dominance in the UK forex market as well, featuring in a staggering 90% of all trades, reflecting a slight increase from 2016.

Technology has become an integral part of the forex platform market, with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) establishing themselves as the go-to platforms for many traders. Their popularity is undeniable, boasting an estimated 10 million users worldwide. Interestingly, MT4 remains the clear favorite, capturing a staggering 85% of all retail CFDs traded, while MT5 trails behind at 6%. The landscape of forex brokers is also evolving, with Forex.com, owned by GAIN Capital Holdings, emerging as the largest player in the US, handling an average daily trading volume of $15.5 billion. It's interesting to note that mobile technology is influencing how traders choose their brokers in the global forex trading platform market. In fact, 35% of traders leverage their mobile devices to research account types and features offered by potential brokers.

Diversity is on the Rise

Diversity in the forex market is also on the rise. While traditionally a male-dominated field, the number of women participating in forex trading has seen a positive shift, increasing from 10% in 2019 to 12% in 2023. This trend highlights a move towards greater inclusivity within the forex trading community. Looking ahead, nearly half (49%) of traders believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will significantly enhance their decision-making processes, suggesting a future where technology plays an even bigger role in navigating the complexities of the forex market.

Key Findings in Forex Trading Platform Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 24.2 Billion CAGR 8.86% Largest Region (2023) North America By Type Web Based (50.1%) By Application PC (51%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning in forex trading.

Surge in mobile-based forex trading platforms.

Growing popularity of social trading platforms. Top Drivers Globalization and international trade expansion.

Technological advancements in trading platforms.

Increasing number of retail forex traders. Top Challenges Regulatory uncertainties and legal issues.

High volatility and risk associated with forex trading.

Cybersecurity threats and data breaches.

Boom in the UAE Forex Trading Platform Market: A Lucrative Opportunity for Brokers

The UAE's forex market is booming, presenting a golden opportunity for forex trading platforms. The number of leverage traders surged to a record 49,000 in 2023, surpassing established markets and driven by the allure of starting with smaller investments and acquiring new financial skills. This growth is further fueled by the reactivation of dormant accounts, nearly doubling in the UAE. Remarkably, the UAE stands alone as the only leverage trading market experiencing positive growth (9%) in 2023, highlighting the region's strong appetite for forex.

UAE traders are not just active, they're dedicated. They boast some of the highest spending globally, averaging nearly $13,000 in monthly deposits. This signifies a lucrative market for brokers engaged in forex trading platform market offering premium services and advanced tools. The UAE's ambition to become a global financial hub further strengthens this appeal, attracting traders, brokers, and even cryptocurrency companies. However, competition is heating up. The top three providers' market share has shrunk, indicating a more fragmented landscape. To thrive, platforms must cater to UAE traders' specific needs. Understanding their information preferences is key. While online searches dominate (53%), social media also plays a role (37%). Interestingly, word-of-mouth recommendations remain a powerful driver for opening accounts.

As per Astute Analytica, language matters in the UAE forex trading platform market. English is the overwhelming preference (86%) for educational content. Platforms prioritizing high-quality English resources and user interfaces will be well-positioned to capture a larger share of this lucrative market. With a rapidly growing and engaged trader base, high spending potential, and a dynamic financial hub environment, the UAE forex market offers substantial growth opportunities for forex platforms that can cater to the specific information needs and language preferences of this thriving market.

Web-Based Forex Trading Platforms are Still Dominant but by Slim Margins, Contribute Over 50% Traffic and Revenue

The global forex trading market is experiencing a surge in popularity, with major platforms reporting a 30% increase in new user registrations in 2023. This growth in the forex trading platform market is further fueled by a 40% rise in demo account creation, suggesting a significant influx of new traders exploring the world of online forex trading. Notably, web-based platforms have emerged as the dominant segment, generating a remarkable $5.34 billion in revenue in 2022, likely due to their convenience and accessibility. However, the trend towards mobile trading is undeniable. The number of forex trading app downloads skyrocketed by 120% between 2021 and 2023, and over 70% of retail forex traders opted for mobile devices in 2023. This shift in user preference is prompting forex platforms to prioritize mobile-friendly experiences. Additionally, social trading platforms witnessed a 35% increase in new accounts, highlighting the growing appeal of community-driven trading strategies.

Catering to this evolving forex trading platform market, forex platforms are offering a variety of features. Over 70% of retail traders in 2023 used mobile devices, prompting brokers like Pepperstone to optimize their platforms for mobile browsers. Social trading is hot, with a 35% rise in new accounts on platforms like ZuluTrade, which allows users to copy successful traders' strategies. Efficiency and risk management are driving the 30% growth in automated trading systems. Platforms like cTrader offer built-in tools for development and testing. For even more personalization, API integrations for custom trading solutions have increased by 40%, with brokers like Saxo Bank providing extensive support.

The global landscape of forex trading platform market is transforming. Forex trading volume in emerging markets increased by 25%, with platforms like Exness experiencing significant growth. To capture attention, advertising spend by forex platforms grew by 30%. Plus500, for instance, has invested heavily in online advertising. Platforms are also using contests (up 40% in number) as an engagement strategy. HotForex regularly hosts trading contests to encourage competition. Recognizing the needs of a global audience, forex platforms have expanded their payment options by 20%. OctaFX, for example, supports various payment methods. This focus on user satisfaction is reflected in the 15% improvement in customer retention rates. Platforms like FBS offer loyalty programs to keep traders engaged. Security remains a top priority, with investments in security measures by forex platforms increasing by 25%. Tickmill utilizes advanced encryption technology to safeguard assets. Finally, forex platforms offering localized services grew by 20%, reflecting the importance of catering to diverse regional needs.

North America Dominates Forex Trading: US Powerhouse & Canada's Rising Star

The United States Leads the global forex trading market, boasting the highest number of active traders worldwide at over 1.3 million in 2022. This translates to a significant share of the global market, with an average daily turnover of $1.1 trillion in the US alone. This dominance is bolstered by a robust regulatory environment. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees forex brokers, ensuring a secure trading experience. Further solidifying trust, the Dodd-Frank Act, implemented in 2010, has significantly enhanced investor protection, with 78% of US forex traders reporting increased confidence in the industry.

The success of the US forex trading platform market is further reflected in the performance of major forex brokers. OANDA, the largest forex broker in the US, reported a 30% surge in trading volume in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Similarly, GAIN Capital, the parent company of Forex.com, witnessed a 37% year-over-year increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interestingly, a 2022 survey revealed that MetaTrader 4 (MT4) remains the preferred trading platform for 68% of US forex traders. The National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory organization, further strengthens the market by overseeing over 3,200 member firms, including forex brokers. The US also takes center stage in global forex education. 82% of US forex traders consider educational resources provided by brokers a crucial factor when choosing a trading platform.

Canada plays a complementary role in North America's forex dominance. With an average daily turnover of $110 billion, Canada holds the 7th position globally. Strict regulatory standards are upheld by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), which oversees over 170 forex brokers. The Canadian market is also experiencing its own growth spurt. Canadian forex broker Oanda reported a 25% increase in new client accounts in 2022 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, a 2023 study revealed that 72% of Canadian forex traders utilize mobile trading apps, highlighting their tech adoption. Finally, the Toronto Financial Services Alliance estimates that the Canadian forex trading platform market supports over 30,000 jobs in the country.

Global Forex Trading Platform Market Key Players

AvaTrade

NinjaTrader

cTrader

FXTM

City Index

FOREX.com

IC Markets

FxPro

Pepperstone

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By Application

Mac

Mobile

PC

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

