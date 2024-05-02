Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship and G-Unity Foundation Announce Collaboration

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation announced their collaboration to support aspiring entrepreneurs at the NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards gala on May 1, 2024, in New York City. This partnership aims to empower young people with the entrepreneurial skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's competitive world.



“The G-Unity Foundation is well-aligned with NFTE in our efforts to foster inclusive and conscious capitalism by igniting the entrepreneurial mindset of youth in underserved communities,” said NFTE President & CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. "Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson’s own story of determination will be sure to inspire our NFTE learners around the world.”

As part of this collaboration, NFTE and the G-Unity Foundation will launch a joint BizCamp program that incorporates both NFTE course content and the G-Unity Business Lab program, providing an immersive experience into the world of entrepreneurship for students. Participants will delve deep into essential entrepreneurial skills such as market research, financial literacy, and marketing strategies. This hands-on learning approach will foster creativity and sharpen problem-solving abilities, equipping students with the tools they need to tackle the challenges and opportunities they'll encounter in the business world.

Jackson was honored with the NFTE Entrepreneurial Leadership Award at last night’s gala for his remarkable success in the music industry and beyond. Said Jackson, “this award embodies everything that both NFTE and I are about, empowering the next generation of young people to get out there, work hard, take risks and pursue their dreams with steady determination.”

Also receiving the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award were the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Preet Sabharwal, NFTE alumnus and Co-Founder/Managing Partner of SAB Capital. Additionally, Michael J. Kacsmar, Chair of the NFTE Board of Directors, received the NFTE Legacy Award, further highlighting the outstanding achievements of individuals in the field of entrepreneurship.

For media inquiries, please contact Angelika Seaman, 603-504-8554, or Denise Berkhalter, APR, 917-281-4362, at mediainquiries@nfte.com.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

About G-Unity Foundation:

Founded by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in 2003, the G-Unity Foundation supports programs that foster conscious capitalism as well as social and leadership skills for youth nationwide. Through both public and private partnerships, the G-Unity Foundation works to fund, administer, and support programming aimed at serving communities in need.

In Houston, the G-Unity Foundation partners with the Houston Independent School District to run the G-Unity Business Lab at six high schools. The after-school entrepreneurship program offers students the chance to learn core business values and practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations, and visiting professors, including Jackson.

In connection with Jackson’s growing professional sports partnership program, the G-Unity Foundation has expanded its reach as a close working partner with the respective charitable foundation arms of the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, Jackson remains active contributing his time and resources to support various community outreach programs and charities including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston's Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the American Cancer Society and various, local, regional and National charities. Every Thanksgiving, Jackson and the G-Unity Foundation sponsor Turkey Drives in multiple cities across the US.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48ff127e-d368-452c-9bbf-4da27600463a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b5f85b6-7fd5-4ad6-bd36-b6b39564bcdd