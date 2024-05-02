Nationwide Screening of "Global Warning" Signals Positive Shift in Climate and Energy Debate During Strong Support for Energy Creates $500K Scholarship Contest

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Warning," the award-winning documentary produced by the late Peter Beyak and directed by Mathew Embry (“Living Proof”, “Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis”), will air nationally on The News Forum May 4 & 5, 2024 at 8pm EST, marking a significant turning point in Canada’s energy debates. The film reflects balanced energy discussions and has inspired a highly successful contest (www.EnergyCreates.com), awarding $500,000 in scholarships.



Featuring interviews notable figures such as Catherine Abreu, an internationally recognized climate policy influencer; Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta; Freeman Dyson, renowned theoretical physicist, and mathematician; Alex Epstein, philosopher and energy theorist, "Global Warning" aims to reveal a balanced look at energy solutions that integrate both fossil fuels and renewables.

Embry notes the importance of the broadcast: "When a leader like Premier Smith is moved to tears during the filming, it shows the raw power and urgent message of 'Global Warning.' This isn’t just another climate change film - it’s a wake-up call for the nation to rally towards practical and inclusive solutions. We're thrilled to partner with News Forum to share the important messages in the documentary."

The "Energy Creates" contest challenges Canadian youth aged 15-25 to creatively explore the impact of the Canadian Energy Sector. Five winners will receive scholarships worth up to $100,000 each, enabling them to influence the ongoing discussion about Canada's energy policies.

“Global Warning” is slated for broadcast release Saturday May 4 at 8PM ET and will be repeated on Sunday May 5 at 8PM ET.

Trailer: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/globalwarning

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Holly Dupej

holly@musterpointproductions.com

403.829.9370