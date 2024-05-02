AdCare Rhode Island Unveils Plans for New Addition After Devastating Fire





NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island, a leading addiction treatment center, announced today its plans to rebuild following a devastating fire in April of 2021. Construction on the new addition began last week, with an expected opening in the fall. The new building will not only replace what was lost, but also add 20 additional beds to accommodate more patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, opioid overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the state.

“The new construction signifies our ongoing commitment to be a resource for this community at a time when we are losing far too many people to the disease of addiction,” said Sarah Horgan, the Executive Director at AdCare Rhode Island. “With limited treatment options available in the state of Rhode Island, we recognized the urgent need to increase our capacity as we rebuild what was lost in the fire.”

While there were no injuries in the fire, it caused extensive damage to the treatment center and made portions of the building inoperable. The new building will be strategically located between three existing buildings, connecting them all and providing easy access without the need to go outside. This integration will enhance the overall treatment experience for patients and streamline operations for the staff. In addition to the increased capacity, AdCare Rhode Island is incorporating innovative features into the new facility. A glass wall will be added on the side where the sun rises, creating a serene environment for morning meditation and sunrise yoga groups. Furthermore, a dedicated group area with a soothing waterfall will offer a tranquil space for relaxation and reflection.

“We look forward to continuing to be a beacon of hope for our community,” said Horgan. “Addiction is a treatable disease, and we’ve seen firsthand the lives that have been changed by the care we provide.”

AdCare Rhode Island, an American Addiction Centers’ facility, is located in North Kingstown, RI. AdCare treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information about AdCare Rhode Island and its services, please visit https://adcare.com/locations/rhode-island/.

