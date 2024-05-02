TUDOR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BIKE NEW YORK TO SPONSOR TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR

New York, New York, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 1, 2024, New York, NY – Swiss-made watch brand, TUDOR and Bike New York announced today their partnership for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

The 40-mile TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the largest charitable bike ride in the world, boasting over 32,000 participants each year, and is hosted by Bike New York. TUDOR’s sponsorship of the tour comes on the heels of a number of sports and professional cycling partnerships, including the role of official timekeepers for Inter Miami CF, an American professional soccer club based in Miami, becoming the official timekeepers of the Giro d’Italia as well as the entire RCS family of races that include Monuments like the Classic Milano-Sanremo and Il Lombardia; and partnering with Swiss cycling legend Fabian Cancellara to lead TUDOR Pro Cycling Team, comprised of some of the most daring cyclists from around the world. This latest partnership with Bike New York further bolsters TUDOR’s presence in the world of cycling

“We are thrilled to welcome TUDOR as a sponsor of the United States’ most iconic bike event, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, said Ken Podziba, CEO of Bike New York. “TUDOR has a prestigious history of involvement in cycling, from sponsoring their own pro cycling team to acting as official timekeepers of events like the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of Flanders. This partnership brings a commitment to the New York City cycling community and is the beginning of what we hope will be a long and symbiotic friendship.”

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The annual event helps support free bike education programs offered by Bike New York, the leading bicycling advocacy and education non-profit in the NYC area, empowering New Yorkers with the skills to ride safely and confidently on city streets.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering watches with refined aesthetics, proven reliability and unique value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The Tudor" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He created the Montres TUDOR SA Company in 1946 to offer watches with the quality and dependability of a Rolex, at a more affordable price point. Because of their robustness and affordability, throughout their history TUDOR watches have been chosen by the boldest adventurers on land, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes emblematic models such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered mechanical manufacture movements with multiple functions and superior performance.

TUDOR IS BORN TO DARE

In 2017, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the ”Born To Dare” signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR ”Born To Dare” spirit is supported throughout the world by first class ambassadors, whose life achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

ABOUT Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to thousands of kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Discover Hudson Valley and the Twin Lights Ride. For more information, visit www.bike.nyc.

MEDIA CONTACT: bikeny@dkcnews.com,

Attachment