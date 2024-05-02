Clearday Announces Board Resignation of Jeff Coleman with Warm Wishes for His Future Success

San Antonio, TX, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday (OTCQX CLRD), a healthcare services company focused on bringing innovative products and services to the senior care industry, would like to thank Jeffrey Coleman for his services as a Board Member to Clearday since its merger back in September 2021.



James Walesa, CEO and Founder of Clearday, said, “Jeff has been a staunch supporter of the cause of innovating Senior Care for years. He has brought wisdom and experience to our Board over the last three (3) years. We know Jeff will be an asset to his next company. We wish him well in his new endeavors and feel confident that he will be met with great success.”

Clearday seeks to add one more director to help support the announced Business Combination with Viveon Healthcare Acquisition Corp (OTC : VHAQ). We believe the individual chosen will play a significant role in the integration and success of the combined company in the years to come.

James Walesa commented, “It is the plan of the company to seek Board representation from the technology or healthcare sector to support the advancements made in the Digital Assistants line of business announced previously on April 24, 2024.” The digital assistants and “aging applications” will cement Clearday’s pioneering position in serving the silver tsunami and could yield multiple new lines of revenues.

