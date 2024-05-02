Besa Gaming: Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry with Blockchain

San Francisco, CA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where pixels collide with possibility, the blockchain gaming industry stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology. According to Grand View Research, The global blockchain in gaming market size was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.3% from 2023 to 2030. With its unique blend of decentralized networks and digital assets, blockchain gaming has transcended traditional boundaries, offering players unparalleled opportunities for ownership, creativity, and reward. Blockchain technology has revolutionized the gaming experience for businesses and players, allowing them to use cryptocurrencies and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) to purchase in-game assets. At the forefront of this revolution stands Besa Gaming—a pioneering force committed to reshaping the gaming landscape with its innovative approach to blockchain integration and utilization of cryptocurrency and NFTs. As the industry continues to evolve, Besa Gaming stands poised to lead the charge, offering players an immersive gaming experience unlike any other.









The Besa Gaming Company represents a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, offering an innovative fusion of entertainment and cryptocurrency. Positioned on the blockchain, Besa Gaming provides users with an exhilarating gaming experience where they can not only enjoy captivating gameplay but also earn real money in the process. Through their Play-to-Earn (P2E) options, players have the opportunity to engage with friends and the global gaming community, all while reaping rewards for their efforts. The platform's unique approach emphasizes rewarding token holders, ensuring that investors are incentivized to hold onto their $BESA tokens for the long term. With a mission to create accessible and enjoyable games for all, Besa Gaming is committed to establishing itself as a leader in the gaming space while providing lucrative benefits for its dedicated supporters.

Delving into Besa Gaming's diverse portfolio of captivating games, each offering a unique and immersive experience, we find:

Gold Rush Racer: Gold Rush Racer is the ultimate endless arcade racing game, offering thrilling gameplay where players navigate through highway traffic, earn coins, and upgrade their cars to dominate global leaderboards. With stunning 3D graphics and smooth car handling, it promises non-stop excitement across various environments and game modes. Gold Rush Racer is available in android and apple app stores.

Crypto Bros: Crypto Bros is the blockchain adaptation of a familiar gameplay format. Featuring 15 levels and a choice of 2 characters, it also supports in-game advertising. Currently, the company is diligently working on a new update to deploy it to app stores.

Bullet Storm Reloaded: Bullet Storm Reloaded is a thrilling bottle shooting game that puts your gun skills to the test. With stunning 3D graphics and a diverse selection of 24 new guns, including pistols, revolvers, and assault rifles, this game offers an immersive experience for target shooting enthusiasts. Bullet Storm Reloaded is available on Android and currently waiting for approval for IOS.

Besa Crypto Slot Machine: Besa Crypto Slot Machine integrates crypto into the thrilling universe of slot gaming. It also allows the company to incorporate various blockchain & cryptocurrency logos into the game and reward top players every week. As Besa Gaming expands their partnerships, more options and rewards will be available to players and holders.

Besa Gaming’s team of developers will continuously update and improve our existing games while adding even more games and utilities to our ever-expanding ecosystem. In the pipeline, we have our Drift Fury 3D game, our Besa Online Casino, and more! Besa Gaming is the first project to offer in-game space for advertising. It utilizes the game environment to incorporate ads and information that can be constantly updated to keep it fresh and exciting.

Besa Gaming is strategically positioned to revolutionize the gaming industry with its innovative business plan.

NFTs : Introducing four levels of NFTs, including OG, Gold, Silver, and Normal, Besa Gaming offers exclusive benefits to NFT owners, including participation in a private group and the board of directors.

: Introducing four levels of NFTs, including OG, Gold, Silver, and Normal, Besa Gaming offers exclusive benefits to NFT owners, including participation in a private group and the board of directors. Advertising : Leveraging in-game advertising, Besa Gaming generates revenue to benefit all token holders by purchasing and distributing tokens, fostering community support and growth.

: Leveraging in-game advertising, Besa Gaming generates revenue to benefit all token holders by purchasing and distributing tokens, fostering community support and growth. Staking : With plans for staking implementation, Besa Gaming aims to utilize a portion of the selling tax to fund staking rewards, empowering token holders and ensuring project sustainability under the guidance of the board of directors.

: With plans for staking implementation, Besa Gaming aims to utilize a portion of the selling tax to fund staking rewards, empowering token holders and ensuring project sustainability under the guidance of the board of directors. Multi-Token Expansion: Besa Gaming plans to expand its presence across different markets, enhancing the BESA brand and utilities to reach a broader audience of crypto holders while maintaining transparency and community engagement. Besa Gaming is currently available on Binance and Solana networks.











Tokenomics Overview:

Besa Gaming implements a comprehensive tokenomics to ensure the sustainability and growth of its ecosystem. With zero tax on the Solana version and a 4% buy tax on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) version, rewards are distributed to holders, NFT owners, and liquidity providers automatically. Additionally, the liquidity is locked for one year on Solana and ten years on BSC, safeguarding the stability of the platform.

The breakdown:



Solana Version:

Zero tax structure.

Rewards distributed to Solana holders multiple times a week.

Exclusive airdrops and income from partnerships for Solana holders.

BSC Version:

4% buy tax distributed to holders, NFT owners, and liquidity pool.

6% sell tax with 3% going to all holders and 3% for team development and advertising.

Liquidity locked for 10 years on Pinksale.

OG NFTs:

Limited edition NFTs available with exclusive benefits.

Rewards through buy tax implemented on BSC version.

Owners gain access to a private group for voting on Besa-related decisions and share in 10% of the profit sent directly to them profits generated by the platform's utilities.

In addition to that, Solana, BCS, and NFT holders also receive rewards from the company's buyback program, which is funded by the income generated through Besa Gaming’s in-game advertising, as well as Google and Facebook ads within the games.

Empowering Change Beyond Gaming

Besa Gaming goes beyond entertainment, embracing a mission to make a positive impact on the world. Founded on principles of compassion and community, we've launched the Finhope foundation to uplift communities, support vital causes, and amplify efforts to find missing people. Driven by passion and collaboration, we're more than just a gaming community—we're a movement. Leveraging the power of technology, the company amplifies the voices of the missing, allowing them to share their stories. Their images are integrated into the games and shared across company social media platforms. Additionally, Besa Gaming provides donations to aid in the search for the missing. Visit https://www.findhopefoundation.org to learn more.

Besa Gaming Team

Besa Gaming boasts a fully transparent and doxxed team, ensuring trust and accountability at every level. Led by Founder & CEO Gabriel Navarro, the team comprises industry experts dedicated to driving innovation and excellence. With Gerardo Ramirez as the Tech Lead, Darius Oravec overseeing hardware development, and Mukesh serving as the Sr. Software Developer, Besa Gaming combines technical prowess with creative vision. Chris Burns leads the marketing efforts, while Ronnin handles social media engagement, ensuring a cohesive and dynamic approach to building and promoting the Besa Gaming brand. Together, this talented team is committed to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences and driving Besa Gaming's success in the industry.



Through their diverse portfolio of immersive games and promising roadmap, community friendly tokenomics, Besa Gaming not only captivates audiences but also empowers them to participate in a gaming ecosystem unlike any other. Moreover, Besa Gaming's dedication to social impact, demonstrated through the Find Hope Foundation, underscores their broader mission to effect positive change beyond the realm of entertainment. As the company continues to expand its reach and influence, supported by a transparent and skilled team, Besa Gaming invites enthusiasts to join their movement, gaming with purpose and transforming lives one play at a time.

Besa Gaming Socials:

Website: https://www.besagaming.com

Telegram: https://t.me/GamingUmbrella

Facebook: https://bit.ly/besa-facebook

Twitter: https://bit.ly/besa-twitter

Instagram: https://bit.ly/besa-instagram

Discord: https://bit.ly/besa-discord

Tiktok: https://bit.ly/besa-tiktok