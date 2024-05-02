Top Miami Broker Claudia Serna Joins eXp Realty With 500-agent Independent Brokerage

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces the addition of Claudia Serna and her 500-agent independent brokerage from Broker's LLC, marking a significant merger of talent and expertise. This strategic move enhances eXp Realty’s robust network and aligns with its mission to provide unparalleled opportunities for agents on a global platform.

Serna, celebrated for her dynamic leadership, has built a notable reputation in the South Florida real estate scene. In 2023 alone, she amassed over $500 million in closed sales through 1,694 transactions.

“Claudia’s impressive track record and the entrepreneurial spirit of Broker's LLC align perfectly with our values and vision,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Claudia personifies determination, having immigrated from Colombia with less than $500 and a dream to start her own business so that she could lead with her values of honesty and integrity. We are so proud to welcome Claudia and her team as we look forward to empowering them to reach new heights with our support.”

The move promises significant benefits for Broker's LLC agents, offering them access to eXp Realty’s extensive global network, which spans 24 locations, and provides opportunities for cross-learning and international business expansion. This alliance underscores eXp's commitment to supporting agents in reaching unprecedented heights in their careers.

“We are thrilled to bring our proven experience and core values to a global platform,” said Serna. “This union not only reaffirms our commitment to our agents’ success, but also opens the door to unprecedented opportunities.”

Juan Morales, Serna’s son and Broker’s LLC marketing executive, added: “With eXp, our agents will have the ability to expand their real estate business internationally, leveraging eXp's globalization and extensive network in over 24 countries. This means access to broader market cross-learning opportunities and the chance to connect with professionals and clients around the globe.”

Serna’s journey from a determined immigrant to a recognized leader in the real estate sector exemplifies the resilience and success at the heart of eXp Realty. She founded Broker’s LLC in 2004 and for the next 20 years, grew her independent brokerage to more than 500 agents throughout South Florida. To read her full story, click here .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expansion of our global brokerage and agent base. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

