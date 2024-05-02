Mexican Business Leader Eddie Garcia Invited as a special guest to participate in the NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony

CHICAGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eddie Garcia, a prominent Mexican-American businessman, has been invited to participate in the bell ringing ceremony at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City, marking a significant milestone in his career. This prestigious honor, extended by NASDAQ and Gary Acosta CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), recognizes Garcia's exceptional leadership and the potential to take his company public.



The ringing of the NASDAQ closing bell is a symbol of achievement and recognition within the global financial community, reserved for esteemed individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and innovation in their respective fields. Garcia's invitation underscores his status as one of the top emerging Mexican-American business leaders, poised to make a significant impact internationally.

In a personal statement, Garcia expressed his gratitude and excitement for this remarkable opportunity: "This is a huge honor for me to be invited as a special guest to participate in the bell ringing ceremony, where billions of dollars are traded daily. Coming from being an immigrant and getting on this stage is a huge honor for me and my family. It's the summit of the American dream."

Garcia, the Founder and CEO of one of the largest and most successful Hispanic-owned real estate companies in America, has established a standard for diversity and success in the corporate world. His journey, a true testament to hard work, perseverance, and the limitless possibilities of the land of opportunity, serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs worldwide.

Garcia is currently working on his biggest venture to date, set to be revealed this September, which promises to be his greatest achievement.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Email: eddie@realtyofchicago.com

Website: www.realtyofchicago.com

Follow him: Instagram: @eddiegarcia.com_

About Eddie Garcia:

Eddie Garcia is a visionary serial entrepreneur and business leader, with a proven track record of success in America. He is committed to making a positive impact on society while inspiring others to realize their full potential.

About NASDAQ:

NASDAQ is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. With a legacy of innovation, NASDAQ continues to redefine the future of finance.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership among Latinos, providing education, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

In a statement, Gary Acosta, the CEO of NAHREP remarked, "Inviting Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of Chicago, to participate in the bell ringing ceremony at NASDAQ with me underlines the remarkable achievements of Mexican American entrepreneurs in real estate. His leadership embodies our dedication to diversity and empowerment in business."