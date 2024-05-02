Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market Size to Surpass US$ 5.36 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.45 Billion Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market will reach USD 5.36 Billion by 2033. Rapidly growing global population, smart city developmental projects in the market may fuel the growth of the Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market. The expanding global population necessitates more residential properties, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This surge in construction activity worldwide has fueled a greater demand for heavy machinery and equipment. Additionally, the ongoing trend of urbanization has amplified the need for extensive city construction projects such as skyscrapers, bridges, and highways. These ambitious undertakings require substantial machinery and equipment, thereby increasing the demand for hydrostatic transmissions.



Scope of Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4.5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.45 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.36 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Capacity, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market Size by Capacity (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), Application (Agriculture, Transportation and logistics, Mining, Industrial, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



North America emerged as the largest global Hydrostatic Transmission Pump market, accounting for 42% of the total market. Owing to increasing demand for heavy gear equipment in the region, further ongoing industrial projects and a rapidly growing industrial sector will also dominate the region in the period forecasted. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to the rapidly growing demand for heavy lifting equipment in the region.



The heavy-duty capacity segment is dominating the market, thereby acquiring 47% of the market share in the year 2023



The Hydrostatic Transmission Market is categorized by capacity into three segments: light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. The heavy-duty capacity segment is dominating the market, thereby acquiring 47% of the market share in the year 2023. Furthermore, it is expected to be the fastest growth in the market, due to its extensive applications in power transmission, particularly in situations demanding substantial torque for various industrial purposes.



The industrial segment has emerged as the dominant force in the market, capturing 47% of the global market share and experiencing significant growth



The industrial segment has emerged as the dominant force in the market, capturing 47% of the global market share and experiencing significant growth. There is a growing demand for heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions in the industrial sector due to their pivotal role as the connection between hydraulic pumps and hydraulic motors. These transmissions are favored for their ability to deliver precise movement and high torque.



In industrial machinery, hydrostatic transmissions are increasingly being adopted for their capability to facilitate precise movement and high torque. Moreover, modern technology machinery utilized in industrial applications is often equipped with fully automated hydrostatic transmissions. These advanced machinery designs leverage hydrostatic transmission applications to achieve fuel efficiency and heightened productivity, resulting in increased output for industrial sectors. The widespread adoption of hydrostatic transmissions in industrial sectors is contributing to the market's growth trajectory.



Latest Development:



• In January 2024, Linde Hydraulics set new technological benchmarks through collaborative efforts with its customers. They introduced compact elements with hollow shafts that easily integrate into standard gears for small machines. These units operate as fully hydrostatic systems with PTO drives. Additionally, Linde Hydraulics supports customers in transitioning from power shift to continuous variable transmission technology by developing tailored solutions.



• In December 2023, Air Hydro Power, a distributor specializing in hydraulic, automation, pneumatics, and housing based in Louisville, Kentucky, acquired Lebanon Power and Apparatus, a company with locations in Lebanon and Bowling Green, Kentucky.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increasing demand for machinery in the construction sector



The demand for hydrostatic transmissions is on the rise owing to the growing requirement for heavy machinery in construction endeavors, notably in urban settings characterized by extensive city construction projects. Excavators, bulldozers, and loaders are examples of equipment that rely on hydrostatic transmissions. These transmissions are sought after for their improved fuel efficiency, power output, and smoother performance.



Restraints: Increasing installation and maintenance costs in the market



The growth of the hydrostatic transmission pump market is hindered by the higher initial costs associated with the technology. Additionally, a lack of understanding and awareness about hydrostatic transmission technology, coupled with the high maintenance and repair expenses linked to hydraulic systems, poses significant barriers to market expansion. As a result, these factors could impede the growth of the global hydrostatic transmission pump market during the forecast period.



Opportunities: Rapidly growing global population



The expanding global population necessitates more residential properties, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This surge in construction activity worldwide has fueled a greater demand for heavy machinery and equipment. Additionally, the ongoing trend of urbanization has amplified the need for extensive city construction projects such as skyscrapers, bridges, and highways. These ambitious undertakings require substantial machinery and equipment, thereby increasing the demand for hydrostatic transmissions.



Challenge: Availability of substitutes in the market



Mechanical transmissions and electric drives serve as direct competitors to hydrostatic transmission pumps, potentially diminishing the demand for the latter. Factors like cost, performance, or specific application needs often influence customers to choose these substitutes over hydrostatic transmission pumps, thereby impacting market demand for the latter.



Some of the major players operating in the Hydrostatic Transmission Pump market are:



• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

• Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

• Dana Incorporated

• Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.

• Total Energies SE

• Casappa S.p.A.

• Eaton

• Komatsu America Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Capacity:



• Light duty

• Medium duty

• Heavy duty



By Application:



• Agriculture

• Transportation and logistics

• Mining

• Industrial

• Others

About the report:



The global Hydrostatic Transmission Pump market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



