Badger Announces Voting Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024 (the “Meeting”) were approved by its shareholders. A total of 27,975,548 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 81.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



All nine director nominees proposed by management were elected. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Stephen (Steve) Jones 27,168,099 98.46 % 424,791 1.54 % Robert (Rob) Blackadar 27,646,857 99.86 % 38,512 0.14 % David Bronicheski 26,913,689 97.21 % 771,665 2.79 % Stephanie Cuskley 18,427,364 66.58 % 9,248,413 33.42 % William (Bill) Derwin 27,390,589 98.94 % 294,780 1.06 % G. Keith Graham 27,331,819 98.72 % 353,535 1.28 % Mary Jordan 27,354,475 98.80 % 330,894 1.20 % William (Bill) Lingard 26,926,588 97.26 % 758,781 2.74 % Patricia (Tribby) Warfield 27,646,192 99.86 % 39,177 0.14 %

Further, of the proxies and in person votes received, 27,955,611 (99.93%) voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor, and 27,227,078 (98.34%) voted in favour of management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2024.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

