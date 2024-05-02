Aspen Group, Inc. Amends Debentures

PHOENIX, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced it entered into third and fourth amendments to its Senior Secured Debentures issued May 11, 2023 with JGB Management Inc. (“JGB”). The amendments, among other things, reduce the Company’s debt principal repayment obligations by up to nine months, provide for the prepayment of $500,000 of principal utilizing restricted cash, and made the Debentures convertible into common stock at $0.50 per share.

The Company also announced the signing of an agreement with the holders of $10 million of its convertible notes under which the Company issued the holders a new series of preferred stock convertible into common stock at $0.50 per share. The exchange eliminated associated interest and principal payment obligations.

The debenture amendments and convertible notes exchange agreement reduce debt service obligations, strengthen the company’s balance sheet, and provide it with more financial flexibility to further execute its business operations. For further information, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report for Q3 Fiscal Year 2024, filed May 2, 2024, on the OTC Markets website.

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of Aspen Group, stated, "We are pleased to announce the successful execution of amendments to our private placement with JGB. Reducing our near-term debt service obligations allows us to maintain a stable cash position while demonstrating our dedication to servicing our debt. Furthermore, exchanging our convertible notes for preferred stock significantly strengthens the equity position on our balance sheet while also further enhancing cash flow by eliminating related cash interest and principal payments. We believe these changes demonstrate financial responsibility and position us to resume growth in Fiscal 2025.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our resumption of growth in Fiscal 2025. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the availability of cash to support resumption of marketing, the effectiveness of the marketing, the state of the economy during fiscal 2025 and successful resolution of ongoing regulatory matters. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

