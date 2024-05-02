SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equinix, Inc. - EQIX

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Equinix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 20, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a short report alleging that Equinix’s senior management was manipulating key financial metrics to boost the appearance of profitability and trigger executive stock grants (the “Hindenburg Report”). Following publication of the Hindenburg Report, Equinix’s stock price fell $19.70 per share, or 2.33%, to close at $824.88 per share on March 20, 2024. Then, on March 25, 2024, Equinix disclosed that the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors had commenced an independent investigation to review the matters referenced in the Hindenburg Report and that following publication of the Hindenburg Report, the Company received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

On this news, Equinix’s stock price fell $8.45 per share, or 1.05%, to close at $792.52 per share on March 25, 2024.

