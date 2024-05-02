SIMPPLE LTD. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Singapore, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMPPLE LTD. (Nasdaq: SPPL) (the “Company” or “SIMPPLE”), an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging property-technology (“PropTech”) space, today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 26, 2024, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from March 14, 2024 to April 25, 2024, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of one hundred eighty (180) calendar days, or until October 23, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance in the compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ordinary shares, and the shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol "SPPL."

The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirement.

About SIMPPLE LTD.

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) devices. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.investor.simpple.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SIMPPLE LTD.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@simpple.ai

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Tel: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



