Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter and Other Recent Highlights:

In February 2024, the Company raised $24 million of equity at Net Asset Value from a special purchase vehicle (“SPV”), supported by a $6 million investment by Great Elm Group (“GEG”) into the SPV.

In April 2024, the Company issued $34.5 million of 8.50% notes due 2029 (the “GECCI Notes”) to further bolster liquidity and provide balance sheet flexibility.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $3.2 million, or $0.37 per share, as compared to $3.3 million, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fifth consecutive quarter of NII per share covering the base dividend.

Net assets were $118.8 million, or $12.57 per share, on March 31, 2024, as compared to $98.7 million, or $12.99 per share, on December 31, 2023. NAV adversely impacted by $0.55 per share in the quarter from write-downs on certain investments in illiquid assets originated by prior management.

GECC’s asset coverage ratio improved to 180.2% as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 169.0% as of December 31, 2023, and 159.8% as of March 31, 2023. Asset coverage ratio pro forma for April bond issuance of approximately 166.9%.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share for the second quarter of 2024, equating to a 13.5% annualized yield on the Company’s closing market price on May 1, 2024 of $10.36.



Management Commentary

“With 2024 underway, we were pleased to generate NII that covered the dividend for the fifth consecutive quarter,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “NAV in the quarter was negatively impacted by 55 cents per share from illiquid investments in two portfolio companies which we inherited from prior management. We also successfully completed a Notes offering shortly after quarter-end, which provides us with additional capital to deploy into quality investments that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Additionally, we recently announced a JV to invest in CLO entities and related warehouse facilities. We expect the CLO JV will start receiving quarterly distributions in the third quarter and are targeting mid-teens to low-20% IRRs over time. Looking ahead, we expect NII to ramp in the second half of the year as we deploy capital from our recent issuances and generate income from new investments, including our CLO JV, leaving us well positioned to cover our dividend.”

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data

Q1/2023 Q2/2023 Q3/2023 Q4/2023 Q1/2024 Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $1.07 $0.68 $1.02 $0.55 ($0.05) Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share $0.37 $0.44 $0.40 $0.43 $0.37 Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share $0.47 $0.56 $0.50 $0.54 $0.46 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $0.70 $0.24 $0.62 $0.12 ($0.42) Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End $11.88 $12.21 $12.88 $12.99 $12.57 Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.45 $0.35

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2024, GECC held total investments of $262.9 million at fair value, as follows:

44 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $184.5 million and representing 70.2% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company’s debt investments.

An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance comprised of 1 debt investment totaling approximately $28.7 million and 1 equity investment totaling approximately $15.9 million and representing 10.9% and 8.1%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

3 dividend paying equity investments, including our CLO investment, totaling approximately $21.2 million, representing 8.1% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

Other equity investments, totaling approximately $12.5 million, representing 4.8% of the fair market value of the Company’s total investments.

As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average current yield on the Company’s debt portfolio was 13.1%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 69% of the fair market value of debt investments (up from 67% as of December 31, 2023) and the Company’s fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 2.2 years.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we deployed approximately $64.2 million into 29 investments(1) at a weighted average current yield of 12.5%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we monetized, in part or in full, 33 investments for approximately $28.9 million(2), at a weighted average current yield of 11.4%. Monetizations include $16.5 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 12.2%. Sales aggregated to $12.4 million at a weighted average current yield of 9.7%.

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $8.9 million, or $1.03 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approximately $5.7 million, or $0.66 per share.

Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approximately $3.7 million, or $0.42 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, cash and money market securities totaled approximately $8.7 million.

As of March 31, 2024, total debt outstanding (par value) was $148.1 million, comprised of 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM), 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.75% senior notes due September 2028 (NASDAQ: GECCZ), and $5.0 million outstanding on the $25.0 million revolving credit facility due May 2027.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company issued $34.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% notes due June 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI), and repaid $5.0 million of the outstanding balance on the revolving line of credit, leaving no borrowings outstanding under the revolving line.

Distributions

The Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The second quarter distribution will be payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

The distribution equates to a 13.5% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s closing market price on May 1, 2024 of $10.36 and an 11.1% annualized dividend yield on the Company’s March 31, 2024 NAV of $12.57 per share.

Endnotes:

(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $217,882 and $179,626, respectively) $ 218,060 $ 183,335 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,335 and $10,807, respectively) 8,335 10,807 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $13,420 and $13,423, respectively) 214 1,067 Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $46,300 and $46,300, respectively) 44,586 46,210 Total investments 271,195 241,419 Cash and cash equivalents 334 953 Receivable for investments sold 2,595 840 Interest receivable 3,827 2,105 Dividends receivable 763 1,001 Due from portfolio company 38 37 Deferred financing costs 311 335 Prepaid expenses and other assets 64 135 Total assets $ 279,127 $ 246,825 Liabilities Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $2,641 and $2,896, respectively) $ 140,469 $ 140,214 Revolving credit facility 5,000 - Payable for investments purchased 10,411 3,327 Interest payable 37 32 Accrued incentive fees payable 1,466 1,431 Distributions payable - 760 Due to affiliates 1,560 1,195 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,389 1,127 Total liabilities $ 160,332 $ 148,086 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,452,382 shares issued and outstanding and 7,601,958 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 94 $ 76 Additional paid-in capital 307,599 283,795 Accumulated losses (188,898 ) (185,132 ) Total net assets $ 118,795 $ 98,739 Total liabilities and net assets $ 279,127 $ 246,825 Net asset value per share $ 12.57 $ 12.99





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 5,987 $ 5,476 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 630 449 Affiliated investments 33 30 Controlled investments 931 442 Controlled investments (PIK) - 233 Total interest income 7,581 6,630 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 386 318 Controlled investments 385 616 Total dividend income 771 934 Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 525 802 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 32 44 Total other income 32 44 Total investment income $ 8,909 $ 8,410 Expenses: Management fees $ 940 $ 869 Incentive fees 798 710 Administration fees 385 295 Custody fees 36 22 Directors’ fees 54 52 Professional services 388 536 Interest expense 2,807 2,821 Other expenses 303 238 Total expenses $ 5,711 $ 5,543 Net investment income before taxes $ 3,198 $ 2,867 Excise tax $ 5 $ 28 Net investment income $ 3,193 $ 2,839 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,356 $ 1,845 Total net realized gain (loss) 2,356 1,845 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (3,533 ) 2,781 Affiliated investments (850 ) 163 Controlled investments (1,624 ) 532 Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (6,007 ) 3,476 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (3,651 ) $ 5,321 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (458 ) $ 8,160 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $ (0.05 ) $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 8,659,344 7,601,958



