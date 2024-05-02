iRhythm Technologies Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $131.9 million, a 18.4% increase compared to first quarter 2023

Gross margin of 66.3%, a 160-basis point decline compared to first quarter 2023

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $569.1 million as of March 31, 2024

Increased fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $578 million to $588 million

Recent Operational Highlights

Over half a million registrations during the first quarter driven by continued growth from primary care prescribers, further penetration within existing accounts, and expansion into near-record new account openings for Zio long-term continuous monitoring services

Announced collaboration with Epic’s Aura platform to drive efficiencies through EMR integration and enable streamlined access to Zio services through improved operational efficiency for clinicians

Presented heart failure prediction algorithm data at ACC in April, demonstrative of the scientific evidence our teams and academic partners are generating in support of EKG as a critical vital sign for predictive clinical insights

Upcoming data presentation at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) in Boston, MA, from May 16 - 19, 2024

"During the first quarter of 2024, we were very pleased with the continued momentum in our core markets that enabled record unit volumes as well as strong new account openings," said Quentin Blackford, president and chief executive officer of iRhythm. "First quarter revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year was driven by sustained growth in our existing accounts but also significant contribution from accounts opened within the past twelve months. We have been very encouraged with the growing traction within the primary care channel, highlighting Zio's value proposition as a workflow efficiency tool to expand ambulatory cardiac monitoring capacity within large care networks. When combined with progress that we are making with electronic health integration and emerging clinical evidence on the potential for EKG data to provide future clinical insights, we could not be more excited about our positioning to create significant value for patients, clinicians, healthcare systems, and stakeholders."

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $131.9 million, up 18.4% from $111.4 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by growth in demand for Zio services.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $87.5 million, up 15.6% from $75.7 million during the same period in 2023, while gross margin was 66.3%, down from 67.9% during the same period in 2023. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increased volume of Zio services provided due to higher demand. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of the cost of our legacy Zio XT components associated with our ongoing Zio monitor commercial launch as well as costs related to scaling and training newly onboarded clinical cardiac technicians at our San Francisco IDTF center of excellence.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $125.7 million, compared to $115.2 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $125.7 million, compared to $109.5 million during the same period in 2023. This increase in adjusted operating expenses resulted primarily from increased headcount-related and third-party costs to support growth in operations and the further development, enhancement, and functionality of our current and future product offerings.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $45.7 million, or a diluted loss of $1.47 per share, compared with net loss of $39.1 million, or a diluted loss of $1.29 per share, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $38.1 million, or a diluted loss of $1.23 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $33.4 million, or a diluted loss of $1.10 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $569.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

2024 Annual Guidance

iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2024 to grow approximately 17% to 19% compared to prior year results, ranging from approximately $578 million to $588 million. Gross margin for the full year 2024 is expected to range from 68% to 69% and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 is expected to range from approximately 3% to 4% of revenues.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. We have not reconciled our adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates for full year 2024 because certain items that impact these figures are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA estimates is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash operating charges for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization as well as non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, impairment and restructuring charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and business transformation costs.

We exclude the following items from non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and adjusted operating expenses:

impairment and restructuring charges,

loss on extinguishment of debt, and

business transformation costs to scale the organization.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those on the Form 10-Q expected to be filed on or about May 2, 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 520,421 $ 36,173 Marketable securities 48,671 97,591 Accounts receivable, net 89,712 61,484 Inventory 14,873 13,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,778 21,591 Total current assets 687,455 230,812 Property and equipment, net 112,274 104,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,073 49,317 Restricted cash, long-term 8,358 — Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 52,733 48,039 Total assets $ 909,755 $ 433,144 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,440 $ 5,543 Accrued liabilities 70,044 83,362 Deferred revenue 3,068 3,306 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 15,289 15,159 Total current liabilities 96,841 107,370 Long-term senior convertible notes 644,076 — Debt, noncurrent portion — 34,950 Other noncurrent liabilities 908 1,012 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 77,640 79,715 Total liabilities 819,465 223,047 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 31,326 shares issued and 31,097 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,954 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 806,621 855,784 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89 ) (112 ) Accumulated deficit (691,273 ) (645,606 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 229 and 0 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (25,000 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 90,290 210,097 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 909,755 $ 433,144





IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 131,929 $ 111,436 Cost of revenue 44,413 35,755 Gross profit 87,516 75,681 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,994 14,842 Selling, general and administrative 108,660 100,343 Total operating expenses 125,654 115,185 Loss from operations (38,138 ) (39,504 ) Interest expense (2,860 ) (950 ) Interest and other income, net 2,952 1,432 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,589 ) — Loss before income taxes (45,635 ) (39,022 ) Income tax provision 32 87 Net loss $ (45,667 ) $ (39,109 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (1.47 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 31,033 30,297





IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Net loss $ (45,667 ) $ (39,109 ) Interest expense 2,860 950 Interest income (3,057 ) (1,434 ) Income tax provision 32 87 Depreciation and amortization 5,131 3,576 Stock-based compensation 20,991 18,251 Business transformation costs — 5,686 Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,589 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,121 ) $ (11,993 )



