GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET

CERRITOS, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing, cook-it-yourself casual dining concept, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Co-Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10188729

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 21, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10188729

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ is a fast-growing cook-it-yourself casual dining concept with 40 locations in eight states. The Company offers guests a unique dining experience where guests serve as their own chefs preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience. For more information, please visit GEN’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

GENK@gateway-grp.com