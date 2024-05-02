Pixalate Releases North America Q1 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Report: Roku No. 1 With 48% Market Share, Apple TV Rises +58% YoY to No. 4

LONDON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 North America CTV Device Market Share Report .





The report provides a market analysis of the top CTV devices based on open programmatic ad traffic across the North America region. Pixalate also released Global , Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) versions of the report.





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 94k CTV apps (including delisted apps) and nearly 6 billion in-app open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile the research in this series. Market share of voice (SOV) is determined by the percentage of open programmatic ads sold that are associated with specific device types within each region, as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings:

Roku leads the North American CTV device market with 48% SOV

leads the North American CTV device market with 48% SOV Samsung Smart TV ranks second with 10% SOV, -49% YoY from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024

ranks second with 10% SOV, -49% YoY from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 Amazon Fire TV ranks third with 10% SOV

ranks third with 10% SOV Apple TV ranks fourth with 8% SOV, increasing +58% YoY from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024

Download Q1 2024 CTV Device Share by Region Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Device Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.