Laminated Labels Market Size Projected to Surge $130.31 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 5%

Newark, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 80 billion in 2023 global laminated labels market will reach USD 130.31 billion in 2033. Labelling solutions made of several layers are called laminated labels. It comprises a protective laminate, an adhesive layer, and a base material. Paper or synthetic materials like vinyl or polyester serve as the base material and offer a surface on which important information can be printed. Securing the label firmly on different surfaces is ensured by an adhesive layer, and it is protected from external elements, including moisture, chemicals, abrasion, and UV radiation, by a protective laminate. Laminated labels are indispensable when communicating important details about products, such as ingredients, usage guidelines, and safety alerts. They make sure that, along the course of the product's lifecycle, this information is accurate and legible. Laminated labels are used in storage, logistics, and manufacturing to effectively control inventory. They are employed in signs, banners, and posters and keep their readability and visibility despite exposure to sunlight, rain, and other weather conditions. Additionally, laminated labels provide a polished look that improves the visual appeal of goods, packaging, and signage. Laminated labels are essential for businesses because they offer strong, noticeable, protective labelling options.



Scope of Laminated Labels Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 80 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 130.31 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Material Type, Form, Composition, Printing Technology and Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Laminated Labels Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The demand for packaged goods in various industries, including food, beverages, cosmetics, and medicines, is driven by the region's rapidly expanding economies, particularly those of China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Due to growing urbanisation, industrialisation, and consumer spending power, laminated labels are in greater demand for branding and information distribution. Asia Pacific's food and beverage industry is growing rapidly due to shifting consumer preferences and lifestyles. The desire for convenience and a wide variety of packaged goods is particularly strong among urban customers, increasing the need for laminated labels to improve product presentation. Similarly, the region's pharmaceutical business is expanding quickly due to rising public awareness of healthcare issues and government programmes to increase access to healthcare. Pharmacies need to use laminated labels in their packaging.



In 2023, the polyester segment dominated the market, with a 37% market share and revenue of 29.60 billion.



The material type segment is divided into polyester, vinyl, polycarbonate, polypropylene, and others. In 2023, the polyester segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 29.60 billion.



In 2023, the rolls segment dominated the market, with a 37% market share and revenue of 42.40 billion.



The form segment is divided into rolls and sheets. In 2023, the rolls segment dominated the market, with a 37% market share and revenue of 42.40 billion.



In 2023, the facestock segment dominated the market, with a 38% market share and revenue of 30.80 billion.



The composition segment is divided into adhesive, facestock and release liner. In 2023, the facestock segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 30.80 billion.



In 2023, the digital segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 32 billion.



The printing technology segment is divided into digital, flexography, lithography, and others. In 2023, the digital segment dominated the market with a 40% market share and revenue of 32 billion.



In 2023, the food and beverages segment dominated the market, with a 36% market share and revenue of 28.80 billion.



The application segment is divided into food and beverages, manufacturing, fashion and apparel, electronics and appliances, pharmaceuticals, retail labels, and others. In 2023, the food and beverages segment dominated the market with a 36% market share and revenue of 28.80 billion.



Advancement in market



With its IOT-enabled connectable label printers, Brother International (India) Pvt Ltd, a top supplier of labelling solutions for the corporate and B2B sectors, unveiled the newest labelling technology and printing solutions. Brother India offers a variety of label printers, including handheld, desktop, and professional models that satisfy an organization's label printing requirements. These printers are aimed towards the B2B market and big corporations. To help businesses easily manage their ever-growing assets, Brother India provides professional labelling and mobile printing solutions in addition to its cutting-edge, IOT-enabled label printers.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing need for labelling solutions across a variety of industries.



The demand for laminated labels will rise due to the expansion and development of important industries like retail, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and industrial manufacturing. The increase in the market for packaged goods, such as laminated labels and other long-lasting, legally compliant labelling solutions, will be in high demand in the food and beverage sector. Similarly, the need for laminated labels for pharmaceutical packaging and medical device labelling will increase as healthcare services expand in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. To improve product presentation and brand distinction, the cosmetics and personal care industry will need to find appealing and long-lasting labelling solutions. Automation, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 technologies in industrial and manufacturing settings will raise the need for reliable labelling solutions for inventory control, asset monitoring, and safety compliance. Laminated labels are, therefore, essential to these industries, and their growth and development will determine their demand.



Restraints: Laminated labels are expensive.



Laminated labels are expensive because they need several layers of materials, including laminate film, adhesive, and base substrate. These layers add to the total cost of the labels. The cost of speciality laminates with characteristics like UV resistance or tamper-evident qualities may be greater. Beyond basic label printing, the lamination process entails extra processes that call for specialized tools, labour, and energy, such as adhesive coating and laminate film application. The cost of production is further increased by purchasing lamination equipment and any specialized tools or accessories. Unique forms, sizes, colours, and finishes are customization options that might raise costs since they require more setup time, design work, and printing modifications. Higher costs could also come from using specialized inks or advanced printing procedures for unique label designs. Thus, the industry's growth will be hampered by the expense of laminated labels.



Opportunities: innovations and developments in laminated labels.



In response to sustainability concerns, manufacturers prioritise eco-friendly materials such as recyclable substrates and biodegradable films. These materials lessen their influence on the environment and satisfy customer expectations for green packaging solutions and regulatory requirements. Advancements in adhesive technology and laminate materials have markedly enhanced the endurance of laminated labels. These labels now provide improved protection against moisture, chemicals, abrasion, and UV light, guaranteeing durability and readability even in challenging environmental circumstances. Furthermore, real-time tracking, authentication, and interactive consumer engagement are made possible by integrating smart technologies like RFID and NFC, which improve supply chain visibility and customer experiences. To strengthen product security and brand protection, laminated labels increasingly include sophisticated anti-counterfeiting elements like holographic foils and tamper-evident seals. Furthermore, developments in printable electronics technology allow incorporating electrical parts, such as sensors, into laminated labels for interactive packaging and temperature monitoring. Over the course of the projection period, these developments will support the market's expansion and growth.



Challenges: The environmental considerations.



Laminated labels typically consist of multiple layers, including plastics like polyethylene, polypropylene, or polyester, and adhesives and coatings. While some laminates may be recyclable or made from eco-friendly materials, others contain non-recyclable or non-biodegradable components, contributing to environmental concerns. The production of laminated labels involves energy-intensive processes leading to greenhouse gas emissions, air and water pollution, and resource depletion. Waste generation during manufacturing poses disposal challenges. Disposal of laminated labels at the end of their lifecycle is problematic due to difficulties separating and recycling their multiple layers. As a result, laminated labels often end up in landfills, contributing to plastic pollution and environmental degradation over extended periods. These environmental concerns will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global laminated labels market are:



• Avery Dennison Corporation

• CCL Label, Inc.

• Cenveo Corporation

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Coveris Holdings S.A.

• Hub Labels, Inc.

• ImageTek Labels

• Langley Labels

• Reflex Label

• SheetLabels.com



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Material Type



• Polyester

• Vinyl

• Polycarbonate

• Polypropylene

• Others



By Form



• Rolls

• Sheets



By Composition



• Adhesive

• Facestock

• Release Liner

By Printing Technology

• Digital

• Flexography

• Lithography

• Others



By Application



• Food and Beverages

• Manufacturing

• Fashion and Apparel

• Electronics and Appliance

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail Labels

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



