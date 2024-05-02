Novotech Appoints Commercial and Clinical Life Sciences Specialist to Head Up Global Drug Development Consulting Team

BOSTON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has appointed Scott Schliebner as Vice President and Global Head, Drug Development Consulting (DDC).



Novotech’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Judith Ng-Cashin stated: “We welcome Scott to the medical and scientific team. He is a proven strategic, innovative, and business focused life sciences executive with ~30 year of experience across the biopharma and CRO sectors. He brings valuable leadership to our world-class DDC team, a full-service global drug development and strategic regulatory team providing comprehensive "inception to approval" services.”

The DDC partners with biotechs to optimize a fit-for purpose therapeutic development strategy that both advances the development program and creates value for the company. To do this, DDC leverages CMC/manufacturing, toxicology, clinical/medical and regulatory affairs experts with extensive industry experience covering all phases ​of drug development. It also offers a fully integrated regulatory affairs team with an experienced, speed orientated mindset to increase the probability of regulatory and commercial success.​

The DDC team has experience in a comprehensive range of indications for drugs, novel antibodies, recombinant protein therapeutics, small molecules, vaccines, cell therapy, devices, and combination products, throughout all phases of program development (Phases I - IV) and commercialization.

Scott Schliebner said he was extremely pleased to join the DDC team. “I bring a strategic and consultative approach to building and growing life sciences businesses, with a focus on developing relationships, partnerships, and collaborations that drive commercial success. I am also passionate about leveraging data and technology including RWE/RWD, technological innovation, and patient-focused paradigms to accelerate clinical drug development,” he said.

Schliebner, who is US-based, holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health in Biostatistics from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed a Graduate Research Fellowship at The National Institutes of Health/NINDS.

