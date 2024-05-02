Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2024.



ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

bill.ditullio@uniti.com