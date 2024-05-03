Belships ASA: Amendment of Term Loan Facility

Belships has agreed to amend a USD 90m Term Loan Facility for six vessels, which is the only senior secured bank loan in the company today. Four vessels will remain debt free.

The Loan Facility has an interest rate of SOFR+195 bps which is 55 bps lower than the previous facility. The loan matures in May 2029 and the first instalment is due in 2025. Furthermore, a new undrawn Accordion Tranche of USD 100m will be available.

Lenders for the Loan Facility are DNB Bank, Nordea and Sparebank 1 SR-Bank.





For further information, please contact:

Lars Christian Skarsgård, Chief Executive Officer, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no

Yngve Aslaksen Gram, Chief Financial Officer, phone +47 454 03 113 or e-mail yngve.gram@belships.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act