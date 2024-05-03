Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 May 2024 at 9.00 a.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee: Oskari Kurki appointed EVP, Chief Information Officer at Aktia

Master of Science in Technology, MBA, Oskari Kurki has been appointed EVP, Chief Information Officer at Aktia and member of the Group’s Executive Committee. Kurki will assume his duties at Aktia in August 2024. As EVP, Chief Information Officer, Kurki will be responsible for all IT operations and the implementation of the IT strategy at Aktia. He will report to Aktia’s CEO.

Oskari Kurki has a long and versatile experience in management roles in technology and information management. Kurki comes to Aktia from OP Financial Group, where his last role was Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Technology.

“I am pleased to welcome Oskari Kurki to our Executive Committee to develop the Group's IT operations and IT strategy comprehensively. Oskari's extensive experience of IT development and change management in banking provides strong support for the implementation of the Group's strategy,” says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

