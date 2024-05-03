South Africa Healthcare Sector Report 2024: Local and International Influencing Factors, Industry Associations, Outlook, State of the Industry

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Healthcare Sector in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare sector in South Africa report includes hospitals and other services such as blood banks, pathology laboratories and emergency medical services. There is comprehensive information on the number and distribution of hospitals, healthcare expenditure, capacity, practitioners, notable players, regulation, the state of public and private healthcare and NHI developments.

There are profiles of 50 companies including major hospital groups Mediclinic, Life Healthcare and Netcare, pathology services such as AC Mauff and Partners and Ampath, specialist hospitals such as Bay Eye Hospital and emergency services including ER24 EMS and Cape Medical Response.

Introduction

South Africa spent an estimated R547bn on healthcare in the financial year to end-March 2023, compared to around R529bn in the previous fiscal year.

Although total healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP declined, it compares favourably with the global average for middle-income countries.

The performance of the private healthcare sector has largely normalised since the pandemic.

The public health sector is in crisis, with crippling staff shortages, funding constraints, corruption and maladministration.

Key Market Trends

A shift towards wellness services and preventative healthcare.

Competition for the services of healthcare professionals.

Focus on preventative healthcare and the delivery of primary health services.

Greater willingness of the health department to collaborate with the private sector, notably in the distribution of chronic medication and facilities management.

Growing demand for mental health services and facilities.

Healthcare practitioners and service providers continue to be negatively affected by medical schemes that restrict their members to preferred provider networks.

Private hospitals and healthcare practitioners remain under pressure to make healthcare more affordable.

Strong demand for mental health services and facilities.

Strong focus on technologies that can improve efficiency.

Surgical procedures are increasingly being performed in day theatres.

Telemedicine and virtual consultations have become mainstream.

The medical and dental tourism market, is supported by strong demand from expatriates.

There are less patients due to stagnant medical scheme membership growth.

Opportunities

Local and regional research and development interventions including health apps.

The development and training of healthcare practitioners.

The implementation of National Health Insurance offers opportunities for private-public collaboration.

The medical tourism market (including dentistry) offers high growth potential.

The provision of public and private mental health facilities and services.

Challenges

Concerns about NHI's affordability, the state's ability to implement the NHI and the impact it will have on the private healthcare sector.

Disparities in the provision of healthcare services, particularly in rural areas.

Inequity in healthcare.

Public healthcare management is generally inefficient and corruption is pervasive. Critical staff shortages, challenging working conditions and low morale.

Service delivery in the public health sector is constrained by inadequate funding allocations.

Spiralling private healthcare costs.

Market Outlook

With the NHI Bill on the cusp of being signed into law, the healthcare sector is facing an uncertain future.

The enactment of the proposed legislation will require the amendment of other legislation, which will delay the rollout of the new health system.

Although the private healthcare sector is unlikely to be overhauled over the short and medium term, investment in the sector is expected to be muted.

Human resource challenges are likely to increase.

Surveys on the bill suggest a high risk of an exodus of healthcare professionals from South Africa is extremely high.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

ANNEXURE 1 - Industry Legislation

APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Medical and Dental Practices

Optical

Pathology Practices

Ambulance Services

Blood Banks

COMPANY PROFILES - Government and Private Hospitals

Advanced Health (Pty) Ltd

Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital Ltd

Bay Eye Hospital (Pty) Ltd

Busamed (Pty) Ltd

CareWell Robertson Private Hospital (Pty) Ltd

Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd

Cormed Kliniek (Pty) Ltd

Cure Day Hospitals Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Drs Erasmus, Vawda, Rabe and Partners

Edge Day Hospital (Pty) Ltd

Eyedoc (Pty) Ltd

Joint Medical Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Lenmed Investments Ltd

Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

M-Care (Pty) Ltd

Mediclinic Group Ltd

Melomed Hospital Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mondia Health (Pty) Ltd

National Department of Health

National Hospital Network NPC

Netcare Ltd

Nurture Care Group (Pty) Ltd

RH Bophelo Ltd

Spescare (Pty) Ltd

Van Rensburg and Partners Southern Africa Inc

COMPANY PROFILES - Medical and Dental Practices

Kaelo Prime Cure (Pty) Ltd

Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd

Novahealth (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Optical

Benmore Optometrists CC

Dynamic Vision Network (Pty) Ltd

KFML Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mellins I Style Optometrists Inc

Moffatt Inc

Neovision Group (Pty) Ltd

Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Pathology Practices

AC Mauff and Partners

Ampath Trust

Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd

Ishara Ramparsad Inc

National Health Laboratory Service

COMPANY PROFILES - Ambulance Services

Cape Medical Response CC

David's Medical Response CC

ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd

Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust

Hartmann Trading CC

Netcare Ltd

Relay EMS (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Blood Banks

South African National Blood Service NPC

Western Cape Blood Service NPC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq7nbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.