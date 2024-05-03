OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MAY 2024 AT 10:55 A.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc: The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has made a preliminary investigation request to the police

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has been informed that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has made a preliminary investigation request to the police for securities market offences related to the Company. At the same time, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has said that it will investigate the need to impose administrative sanctions on the Company. In addition, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority states in its announcement that the Company's financial situation is stable, and it has good liquidity and capital adequacy. The Company operates under the supervision of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).

OmaSp will work in full cooperation with the authorities and help clarify the matter.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

