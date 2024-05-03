Global $36.5 Billion Water Desalination Market Outlook, 2029: Decentralized Solutions, Adoption of Renewable Energy in Desalination, Rising Government Initiatives and Investments

Dublin, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Desalination Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Water Desalination market is anticipated to cross USD 36.50 Billion by 2029, increasing from USD 21.50 Billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 9.43% CAGR by 2024-29.



Water scarcity is a developing global concern, fueled by population expansion, urbanization, and climate change. As traditional freshwater supplies diminish, the significance of alternative water supply alternatives becomes clearer. One such approach is desalination, which converts seawater or brackish water into fresh, potable water. The worldwide water desalination industry has emerged as a critical actor in addressing the pressing issue of water shortages, offering a potential path forward for sustainable water resource management. The global water desalination industry has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increased demand for freshwater in dry and water-stressed countries.







With developments in desalination technologies, the market has extended beyond its traditional strongholds in the Middle East, where desalination facilities have long been a staple in addressing water scarcity. Regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are increasingly embracing desalination as a viable solution to augment their water supply.

Technological advances have played an important role in developing the water desalination business. Reverse osmosis (RO) and multi-stage flash distillation (MSF) have long been the primary desalination methods. However, there is a rising emphasis on designing solutions that are both energy-efficient and environmentally benign.



Forward osmosis, membrane distillation, and solar desalination are among the new technologies that have the potential to transform the sector. Governments all around the world are recognizing the value of desalination in ensuring water supply for their citizens. Significant expenditures are being made in research and development to improve and reduce the cost of desalination technology. Public-private partnerships play an important role in promoting innovation and extending desalination infrastructure.



Traditional desalination hubs, such as those in the Middle East, have long relied on these technologies to supply their water requirements. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift, with regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe recognizing the potential of desalination to supplement their water supply. Desalination is becoming increasingly important to governments around the world in terms of safeguarding water resources for their citizens.



Substantial expenditures in research and development are being made to improve desalination methods, reduce costs, and stimulate innovation. Public-private partnerships play an important role in increasing desalination infrastructure and managing industry difficulties. The geopolitical factor further complicates the worldwide water desalination industry. Access to freshwater resources can be a strategic asset in areas where water shortages are a major concern. Desalination plants frequently become key components of national water security programs.



This geopolitical aspect is visible in the Middle East, where nations have made significant investments in desalination to assure a stable and independent water supply. Another intriguing aspect is the role of innovation in making desalination more sustainable and affordable. Research and development activities are not only aimed at upgrading existing technologies but also at creating decentralized and modular desalination solutions. These developments aim to provide cost-effective and scalable choices for both large urban centers and distant, water-scarce locations, thereby contributing to more inclusive and resilient water infrastructure.



Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

