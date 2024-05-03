RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-05-03
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,100 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.831 %
Lowest yield2.831 %
Highest accepted yield2.831 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-05-03
Loan1063
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,492 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids37 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.526 %
Lowest yield2.517 %
Highest accepted yield2.529 %
% accepted at highest yield       11.63 



 