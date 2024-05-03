RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-05-03
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,100
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.831 %
|Lowest yield
|2.831 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.831 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-05-03
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,492
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|37
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.526 %
|Lowest yield
|2.517 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.529 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|11.63