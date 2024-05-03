[Latest] Global Cancer Cachexia Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.1 Billion by 2033 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Trends and Insights By Therapeutics (Progestogen, Corticosteroid, Combination Therapy, Other Therapeutics), By Mechanism Of Action (Appetite Stimulators, Weight Loss Stabilizers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Store, Retail Pharmacy Store, Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cancer Cachexia Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.1 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Cancer Cachexia Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Cancer Prevalence: The rising incidence and prevalence of cancer globally contribute significantly to the growth of the Cancer Cachexia market. With cancer being a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, the incidence of cancer-related cachexia is also on the rise. As cancer rates continue to increase, particularly in aging populations, the demand for effective cachexia management strategies grows accordingly.

Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: There has been a growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the significance of early detection and management of cancer cachexia. Improved understanding of the underlying mechanisms of cachexia and its impact on patient outcomes has led to enhanced diagnostic strategies and earlier intervention. This increased awareness and diagnosis contribute to the expansion of the Cancer Cachexia market.

Advancements in Treatment Approaches: Advances in oncology research have led to the development of novel treatment approaches for cancer cachexia. These include targeted therapies aimed at modulating specific molecular pathways involved in cachexia progression, such as inflammation, muscle wasting, and metabolic dysregulation. Additionally, there is ongoing research into personalized medicine approaches to tailor treatments based on individual patient characteristics, further driving market growth.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in oncology and supportive care, is fueling the growth of the Cancer Cachexia market. Governments, healthcare providers, and insurance companies are investing in innovative therapies and supportive care services to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. This financial commitment to cancer care extends to the management of cachexia, driving market expansion.

Collaborative Research Efforts: Collaborative research efforts involving academia, industry, and patient advocacy groups are playing a crucial role in advancing our understanding of cancer cachexia and developing new treatment modalities. Partnerships and collaborations facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise, accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications. These collaborative efforts contribute to market growth by fostering innovation and expanding the pipeline of potential cachexia therapies.

Regulatory Initiatives and Incentives: Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the importance of addressing supportive care needs, including cachexia, in cancer patients. Regulatory initiatives, such as expedited pathways for drug approval and incentives for orphan drug development, encourage investment in research and development targeting unmet medical needs like cancer cachexia. The availability of regulatory pathways and incentives incentivizes pharmaceutical companies to invest in developing innovative therapies for cachexia, driving market growth.

Cancer Cachexia Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, The team, led by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, secured a USD 25 million Cancer Grand Challenges grant to study cancer cachexia, a debilitating condition prevalent in advanced cancer stages. This funding aims to advance understanding and develop effective interventions for cachexia management.

In 2023, First Light Acquisition Group and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced their merger to form a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Their focus is on developing oncolytic virotherapy using a stem cell-based cancer treatment delivery platform.

In 2022, Gilead and Dragonfly have announced a research collaboration to advance natural killer cell engagers in oncology. Gilead obtained a worldwide license from Dragonfly for their 5T4 targeting immunotherapy program DF7001 as part of the agreement.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 5.1 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Therapeutics, Mechanism Of Action, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Cancer Cachexia Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cancer Cachexia Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption of Healthcare Services: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in healthcare services globally, including delays in cancer screenings, diagnosis, and treatments. As a result, many cancer patients face challenges in accessing timely care, including the management of cancer cachexia. The focus on managing COVID-19 patients and minimizing the risk of infection also diverted resources away from supportive care services for cancer patients, potentially exacerbating symptoms of cachexia.

Clinical Trials Disruptions: Many clinical trials investigating novel therapies for cancer cachexia were either suspended or delayed due to the pandemic. Restrictions on patient recruitment, limitations on in-person visits, and prioritization of COVID-19-related research affected the progress of ongoing trials and hindered the initiation of new studies. This slowdown in clinical research could delay the development and approval of promising cachexia treatments, impacting the Cancer Cachexia market.

Resumption of Healthcare Services: As COVID-19-related restrictions ease and healthcare systems stabilize, efforts to resume and prioritize cancer care services, including supportive care for cachexia, will be crucial. Healthcare facilities may implement strategies such as telemedicine, extended clinic hours, and streamlined processes to address the backlog of cancer diagnoses and treatments, ensuring timely management of cachexia.

Focus on Patient Education and Support: Patient education and support programs can play a vital role in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on cancer cachexia management. Healthcare providers can leverage telehealth platforms to deliver education on nutrition, physical activity, and symptom management to cancer patients remotely. Additionally, virtual support groups and counseling services can provide emotional and social support to patients experiencing cachexia-related challenges.

Accelerated Research and Development: There may be increased focus and investment in research and development targeting cancer cachexia in the post-pandemic period. Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations may prioritize the development of innovative therapies for cachexia, leveraging insights gained from COVID-19 research and therapeutic developments. Expedited regulatory pathways and funding incentives may further stimulate R&D efforts in this area.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cancer Cachexia Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Cancer Cachexia Market – Regional Analysis

The Cancer Cachexia Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a significant trend in the Cancer Cachexia Market is the focus on research and development, with a high concentration of pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions conducting clinical trials and developing innovative therapies for cachexia management. Additionally, there is an increasing emphasis on integrated care models, involving multidisciplinary teams to address cachexia-related symptoms and improve patient outcomes.

Europe: In Europe, a notable trend in the Cancer Cachexia Market is the growing adoption of personalized medicine approaches, with efforts to tailor cachexia treatments based on individual patient characteristics and disease profiles. Moreover, there is a rising awareness of cachexia among healthcare professionals, leading to improved diagnosis and management practices across the region.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a key trend in the Cancer Cachexia Market is the expanding healthcare infrastructure and access to cancer care services, particularly in emerging economies. This growth is accompanied by increased investment in supportive care programs and nutritional support services to address cachexia-related needs among cancer patients. Additionally, there is a rising demand for affordable and culturally sensitive cachexia management options in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, a notable trend in the Cancer Cachexia Market is the rising prevalence of cancer and cachexia, coupled with efforts to improve cancer care infrastructure and access to supportive care services. This trend is driving the adoption of innovative therapies and nutritional interventions to address cachexia-related symptoms and enhance patient well-being across diverse healthcare settings in the region.

List of the prominent players in the Cancer Cachexia Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sanofi SA

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Others

The Cancer Cachexia Market is segmented as follows:

By Therapeutics

Progestogen

Corticosteroid

Combination Therapy

Other Therapeutics

By Mechanism Of Action

Appetite Stimulators

Weight Loss Stabilizers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Store

Retail Pharmacy Store

Online Pharmacies

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

